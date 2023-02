The 2023 Formula 1 World Championship is getting closer and closer! The teams are unveiling the single-seaters (especially the liveries…) for the 73rd edition of the World Championship. After Haas, Red Bull, Williams, Alfa Romeo and AlphaTauri, February 13 will be the turn of McLaren and Aston Martin. Tuesday appointment with the new Ferrari SF-23: live on Sky Sport and in Live Streaming on Skysport.it