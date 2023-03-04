All chasing Verstappen and Red Bull.

The wait, eternal for fans, is over. The first weekend of Formula 1 2023 has already started and this Sunday (March 5) we will run the Bahrain Grand Prix. It has been nearly four months since last year’s Abu Dhabi race, which saw Charles Leclerc heroically defending second position in the championship at the final Grand Prix of the season. Winter break is like the passage of a geological era in Formula 1: drivers, team principals, rules, balance of power, favorites and main narratives of the season change.

It is therefore appropriate to take stock of the situation before the official start of the 2023 season, both to see what has changed and to understand where the various teams are at and what can happen in this new season. There Ferrari is full of hope and has changed the man at the helm, the Mercedes confirmed his team but seems to struggle, the Aston Martin can play a good joke on the top teams. But all, inevitably, will have a common goal in mind: to throw off the throne Max Verstappen and the invincible Red Bull.

What’s new: team principals and drivers

The most important news on this front – at least in Italy – was the change at the top of Ferrari. Matthias Binotto he said goodbye after four growing years in which, however, the Italian team principal was unable to make the team make the leap in quality. Instead of him was chosen Frederic Vasseur, coming from Alfa Romeo and in his first experience in a top team. However, the Frenchman also looks back on years and years of success in F2 and F3.

Former Alfa Romeo Frederic Vasseur has been chosen to replace Mattia Binotto (Eurosport).

This transfer obviously also had consequences for the Alfa Romeo, which found itself without a team principal. However, the Alfa Romeo team chose not to directly replace Vasseur, signing the former McLaren Seidl as CEO and advocate Alessandro Good students as a “team representative”. The tasks that were of the French will therefore be divided between two people. By reflection also the McLaren found itself with a vacancy. The British decided to award it to Andrea Stella, who was already the team’s Racing Director. The Italian worked for Ferrari for years and is mainly known for being Fernando Alonso’s track engineer.

The latest team to have changed team principals is Williamswho greeted Jost Understood and welcomed the former Mercedes chief strategist James Vowles. The Grove team also moved on the driver side, leaving the team on foot Nicholas Latifi and welcoming the rookie Logan Sargeant. That wasn’t the only seat change, though. The transfer of Alonso from the Alpine at the Aston Martin – where he will replace the now retired Vettel – had been known for months already, as well as that of Oscar Piastri at the McLarenwhile they are more recent the passage of Gasly at the Alpine – con DeVries which will replace it in AlphaTauri – is that of Nico Hulkenberg at the Haasin the place of Mick Schumacher.

What’s new: circuits and regulations

Taking a look at the Formula 1 calendar one is struck by the number of races present. In fact, in 2023 it will run up 23 circuits, a number that represents the all-time high of a continuously growing share. They should have been 24my he Chinese Grand Prix it was once again canceled due to the anti-covid restrictions in force until a few months ago in the country. To make room for the return of the Qatar Grand Prix and at the onset of Las Vegas Grand Prixwill not be held in France, as happened only from 2008 to 2017 and in 2020. The new American Grand Prix brings the total number of races in the USA to three and will be the first since 1985 to be held on a Saturday.

In the new season will also double the number of sprint race on the calendar: there will be six, compared to three in 2022. Those in have been confirmed Brazil e in Austrialie to Imola we will return to the classic weekend. The four new entries will be instead Baku, Spa, Qatar e Austin. They are all circuits with many overtaking opportunities and this explains the choice. On the occasion of the sprint races it was also decided to loosen the rules relating to the so-called closed parkto allow greater freedom in the replacement of damaged parts.

However, this is not the only change to the regulation for the new season. The one that was most discussed was the bottom rise of cars, in order to avoid the porpoisingbut the has also been lowered minimum temperature of fuel and a new compound hard of tyres. Even the wet tyres have been subject to changes. In addition to this, it was decided to clarify the rule on the awarding of points in unfinished races, following the confused Japanese GP 2022. From this year, in fact, they will be assigned reduced points even if the race ends due to a time limit (always lasting less than a certain number of laps).

How did the pre-season tests go?

From 23 to 25 February last took place the pre-season tests of Formula 1 in Bahrain. Taking a trend that has been going on for several years to an extreme, they have been the only official test session held all winter. The teams dedicated themselves to testing various programs, structures and modalities, trying to understand where they were and what the situation of the rivals was. 19 of the 20 drivers of Formula 1 2023 took part in the three days at the Sakhir circuit. The only one absent was Lance Stroll of Aston Martin, struggling with a wrist injury due to a fall on a bicycle. The reserve driver raced in his place Felipe Drugovich.

The fastest team was the Red Bull, which now seems even more favored. The fastest time was set by Sergio Perez. The Ferrari did well, especially in terms of kilometers travelled, but showed a certain detachment from Red Bull. Many agree, however, that the two teams have not yet shown theirs true pace and we will know more only at the end of the first race weekend. Among the top teams he did the most fatigueinstead, the Mercedeswho lost a lot of useful time on the second day due to a breakdown in his car Russell and that he had difficulty finding the right balance in the car.

Ferrari can be satisfied with the three days of testing. (XPB Images)

The Aston Martin impressed everyone – especially with the pace of Fernando Alonso – and there are those who now put it on a par with Mercedes. For a British team that amazes, there’s one that disappoints: the McLaren. Woking stable rode the fewer rounds during the tests and admitted that it did not achieve the goals it set for itself. Three satisfying days instead for the last two of last season, AlphaTauri e Williams. The two teams were in fact the ones with the more mileage during the tests.

What will we see on the track?

Last year ended with a triumph overwhelming Of Max Verstappen in the drivers’ championship and in the Red Bull in the constructors’ one, both decided with several races to spare. As a result, they are still the clear favourites. The fight in the lead looks like it will be with again Ferrari e Mercedes, with the former slightly favourites. It should be noted that all three top teams have confirmed their driver duo. Immediately behind it, however, there seems to be a driver who has changed teams ready to play the role of the loose cannonor Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard has reached his twentieth season in Formula 1 and on his own Aston Martin seems to be really fast.

Behind the top teams seems to have confirmed the Alpinewho will however have to be able not to detonate the powder keg that is in the garage with the two fellow-rivals Gasly e Ocon. The McLaren instead, fifth last year, it seems that she will find herself fighting further down the standings, also in light of the results obtained in the tests. In any case, it will be interesting to see what the very young pair of riders from the British team will be able to do on the track. In the rear we still need to understand what the balance of power will be. In any case it is not unlikely that Sargeant do better than Latif is that DeVries confirm the good things seen in Monza last year.

De Vries scored in the points last year in the first F1 race of his life. (LaPresse Photo)

And Ferrari?

In 2022 Ferrari returned to the second place in both the drivers’ and constructors’ championships. But it’s still not enough, neither for the fans, nor for the management, nor for the riders. He was turned away Matthias Binotto, who attracted a lot of criticism last season and didn’t seem to have an idyllic relationship with his riders. Instead of him came Fred Vasseur, who instead has an excellent relationship with Leclerc and had already worked together in the minor categories. The head of strategy has also changed: Rueda will transition into a remote role, while the 28-year-old Ravin Jain will replace it at the wall. Everyone hopes it does better than its predecessor.

As for the car itself, Ferrari continued on his way, evolving and elaborating last year’s concept, which had not disfigured. The rumors coming from Maranello speak of a significant gain in terms of power and it actually showed in the tests. However, as Leclerc also explained, focusing on straight-line speed meant losing some of it when cornering. The greatest curiosity, however, is on the tire degradationgreat enemy of Ferrari 2022. Only after the first races will there be realistic indications, but in any case it would be important for Ferrari start strong like last year. Trying to keep up the pace for all 23 races of the Formula 1 season.