“The more you give the teams and drivers the chance to show who they are, the better the show,” said the Italian on the sidelines of the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, which took place in classic format on Sunday (7:00 a.m. CEST). goes on stage. “We are thinking of a session that just makes the sport better. Together with the drivers and the teams, we think about what could be the best plan – and we want to pursue it without fear.” It is not yet clear whether there will be a change in Baku.

If that happens, in the future, after a one-hour practice session on Friday, qualifying for the starting grid for the Grand Prix on Sunday will begin. Saturday would be dedicated entirely to the sprint. The qualification in the morning is followed by a mini race in the afternoon. Training numbers two and three on Friday and Saturday would be canceled for this. There are six of these weekends with sprints this season, the schedule for the other World Championship races will remain unaffected for the time being.

Reuters/Jennifer Lorenzini



“That would be a fairer solution”

However, changing the procedure for the sprint races introduced in 2021 would have an impact on the regulations. For example, the number of permitted sets of tires and the consequences for the engines would have to be considered. In any case, Red Bull consultant Marko can gain a lot from a second qualifying session. “That’s actually a demand that we made last year,” said the 79-year-old. “That would be a fairer solution. The sprint race is also more exciting because you can take more risks.” Liberty Media and the International Motor Sport Federation (FIA) simply have to decide that, “the teams never get anywhere,” says Marko.

more on the subject Pilots encourage training reduction

However, Formula 1 has already made it clear that more sprints are to take place in the future and that this format will become the rule rather than the exception. The drivers had already spoken out in favor of the cancellation of one or two training sessions. According to Marko, “the third training session (on Saturday, note) was actually for naught. It wasn’t about anything.” But it won’t go away completely. “Of course you need time for training. Formula 1 has no training outside of the Grand Prix weekends,” said Domenicali. The Formula 1 newcomers with little experience should not be forgotten either. “They also need time to train. As always in life, it’s all about balance,” said the 57-year-old.

Clarification after rule confusion

There was a clarification in terms of rules from the FIA ​​before the Australian Grand Prix. After the back and forth at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, when a sanction that had already been imposed by Fernando Alonso was withdrawn hours after the end of the race, the World Federation tightened the definition of what is prohibited while serving a penalty in front of your own pits. Accordingly, “any contact with the car or the driver with hands, tools or equipment (including front and rear jacks, NB)” counts as work on the vehicle and is therefore prohibited.