Formula 1: At Ferrari, frustration is increasing

There is currently no question of a challenger for Red Bull in the fight for the world championship at Ferrari. “We are massively lacking in speed in the race,” Leclerc complained. “The pace is there in qualifying, but we’re way too far behind in the race.” However, the Monegasque was unable to use his strength over one lap in Miami either.

After coming off the track once in free practice, he also slipped in qualifying. In the race, starting from seventh on the grid, Leclerc had nothing to do with the fight for the podium. His team-mate Sainz, who started third after all, couldn’t do anything either. Red Bull is in a league of its own, but Aston Martin and Mercedes were also faster than them, Leclerc explained afterwards.

Verstappen triumphs in Miami

Dutchman Max Verstappen was able to extend his lead in the World Championship at the Miami Grand Prix in the USA. Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez finished second.

“You never know how the car will react”

“I spoke to Carlos after the race and we agreed that the car is very inconsistent in the race,” said the 25-year-old. It is practically impossible to go to the limit. “You never know how the car will react. This year the wind is much more sensitive and as a driver you have a lot of problems with it. We have to learn to understand why we can fight in qualifying but not in the race,” Leclerc continued.

IMAGO/HochZwei

Leclerc was visibly exhausted and disappointed after the race

“It’s frustrating,” said Sainz, who also received a five-second penalty for driving into the pit lane too quickly. At least this had no consequences in the classification. The team does not have much time to work through.

After the first five Grands Prix with just one podium for Ferrari by Leclerc, most recently in Baku, where he also finished second in the sprint, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola is on the agenda on May 21. A week after the European opener, the Monaco classic takes place, followed by a week later at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

“We will continue to work on the development of updates for the car and further optimization in Maranello, with the aim of getting more out of the car in front of our ‘Tifosi’ at the next race in Imola,” announced team boss Frederic Vasseur.

Formel-1-Grand-Prix in Miami

Final standings after 57 laps (308.326 km):
1. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 1:27:38,241
2. Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull + 5,384
3. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin 26,305
4. George Russell GBR Mercedes 33,229
5. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 42,511
6. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 51,249
7. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 52,988
8. Pierre Gasly FROM Alpine 55,670
9. Esteban Ocon FROM Alpine 58,123
10. Kevin Magnussen THE Haas 1:02,945
11. Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 1:04,309
12. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 1:04,754
13. Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo 1:11,637
14. Alex Albon THA Williams 1:12,861
15. Nico Hülkenberg GER Haas 1:14,950
16. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 1:18,440
17. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 1:27,717
18. Nyck de Vries NED Alpha Tauri 1:28,949
19. Oscar Piastri OUT OF McLaren 1 round
20. Logan Sargeant USA Williams 1 round

Fastest lap: Verstappen (1:29.708/56.)

