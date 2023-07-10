Formula 1, at Silverstone still dominated by Verstappen ahead of Norris and Hamilton. Dark Ferrari: 9th Leclerc, 10th Sainz

It’s the usual Max Verstappen also at Silverstone. But the applause goes all to Lando Norris. The Briton is 2nd after resisting the attacks of Lewis Hamilton in the final and after passing the Dutchman at the start who then took the lead again with Drs. The other McLaren driver Oscar Piastri also did well, in 4th, mocked by the stop of the Mercedes driver under the Safety Car, with Kevin Magnussen’s Haas which ended up on fire due to an engine problem. There Ferrari he dreamed of the podium, hoping for a drop in the race for McLaren, but it’s not a Sunday. Leclerc is 9th, penalized by a stop too early at the start of the race to insert the hard tyres. Sainz 10th and with an error in the final against Pérez (6th in comeback) which made him lose several positions. The top 10 in England closes: Russell (5th), Alonso (7th) and Albon (8th).

The race report: super Norris at the start, Hamilton off to a bad start

The departure of Lando Norris is phenomenal and the Briton is ahead of Max Verstappen among the roars of the home crowd; Piastri tries to worry him but the Dutchman maintains second position with a super braking at the Copse corner. Behind Russell blows the fifth position a Carlos SainzHamilton also had a bad start, losing two positions and finishing 9th. On the fourth lap, with Drs active, Verstappen takes the lead back from Norris, while Russell starts to worry Leclerc. The duel between the two lasts for several laps while Hamilton passes Alonso (after Gasly) and takes 7th. In the meantime, the wind is getting stronger (up to 35 km/h) — Verstappen complains to his race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, telling him that “it’s making driving difficult” — and the threat of rain on the British circuit is always concrete.

Stop too early for Leclerc, even Sainz inside

At the rear, Pérez continues his comeback in style Austria, passing the Williams of Albon and entering the points (10th). On lap 19 the Ferrari calls back Charles Leclerc in the pits and puts on hard rubber looking for the single stop strategy and trying to cover theundercut by Russell (when the Briton returns to the pits). A very early stop that puts the Monegasque at risk against his rival from Mercedes: the SF-23 does not set great times, while the former Williams continues with low times on the soft tires, given the little degradation on the track. On lap 27, Sainz returned to insert the hard tires too, finding himself 10th.

The Haas is on fire: Safety inside, Hamilton ahead of Piastri

If Leclerc points out to his mechanics that he has come back too early, Russell comes back on lap 29 to put on the yellows and the Briton finds himself 9th behind the Monegasque. McLaren did it a lap later too, first calling Piastri (also with the hard tyres) to understand the behavior of the tires on the car and, if necessary, also insert them for Norris. On lap 32, the overtaking was completed: Russell was in front of Leclerc in the bend before the finish line. At lap 33 then the twist: Magnussen’s Haas stops on the straight and catches fire: Leclerc returns to put on the yellow tyres. Then the Virtual becomes Safety and they do both Verstappen (red) that Norris (hard) e Hamilton (red). With the times at the stop halved, the Briton thus manages to take third position on Piastri.

The ending: Norris-Hamilton battle, what a mistake Sainz

A safety longer than expected on the track a Silverstone. At the end of 38° giro the race can restart. The Norris-Hamilton battle for 2nd place immediately ignited, with the McLaren driver closing the door to his rival twice at the Copse corner (precisely where the Mercedes driver touched Verstappen in 2021, sending him into the barriers at 51G). Behind Perez (now 7th) passes Sainz after a mistake in the last corner, and the Spaniard is also immediately passed by Albon and Leclerc. The Spaniard also suffers an attack from Gasly, before passing him again. In a contact with Stroll’s Aston Martin, the Frenchman from the Alpine broke a toe and retired. In front of Norris instead he manages to stretch and get out of the DRS against Hamilton, to show the great driving of the British from McLaren. The positions no longer change, despite Piastri’s attempts to take third place. On the podium the usual Verstappen (he hadn’t won in England since the 70-year-old Silverstone GP in 2020), Norris and Lewis Hamilton.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

