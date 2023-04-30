Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: live ticker – race

12:37 What’s up for Hulkenberg? Nico Hülkenberg recently scored points in a chaotic Grand Prix in Australia, but the signs are less good in Baku. After things didn’t go well in the sprint, the team tried to save something for today and decided to change the setup. As a result, Hülkenberg has to start from the box. Esteban Ocon will also start from the pit lane.

12:32 Colorful field from row three From the third starting row things are much more colourful. Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso form the third row. They are followed by Lando Norris in the McLaren and Yuki Tsunoda from AlphaTauri. The top ten is finally completed by Lance Stroll and Oscar Piastri. Alpine, meanwhile, are further behind and will find it difficult to get any positive results from what has been a difficult weekend so far.

12:23 Leclerc from pole After the sprint shootout and sprint race, the fourth Formula 1 Grand Prix of the year is on the agenda. As in the sprint, Charles Leclerc will start from pole again today. Next to him in the first row is Max Verstappen, who certainly still has an unfinished business with Baku. Things certainly didn’t go according to plan on Saturday. The competitors were better in the shootout and then in the sprint a collision with George Russell caused additional trouble. Sprint winner and Baku specialist Sergio Pérez will start the race from third place. Carlos Sainz shares the second row with him.