Formula 1: Baku makes Perez dream of a world title

“I have three children at home and I wouldn’t travel the world if I didn’t believe I could become a world champion. That’s what I’m working towards,” he said after winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku on Sunday. “There’s so much to talk about outside the car but it’s important to deliver on track and I think without the problems we had in Melbourne we should be leading the championship.”

After finishing second in Bahrain and winning in Saudi Arabia, Perez traveled to Australia with high expectations. In Melbourne, however, he slid onto the gravel right in the first part of qualifying due to a technical problem, and the mechanics couldn’t get the car moving afterwards. In the race, the Mexican saved a fifth place – this result is now decisive for Verstappen’s lead.

Red Bull double victory in Baku After Saturday’s sprint, Sergio Perez also won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Second, Max Verstappen completed the 25th Red Bull double victory. Third was Charles Leclerc, who took Ferrari’s first podium of the season.

“We push each other”

While Perez has never won more than two races in a season, he looks more solid and confident than last year. “We push each other and I think this year it’s about not making these mistakes,” said “Checo”, who wants to fight despite Verstappen’s status as the de facto clear number one in the team.

In any case, with the double victory from Sprint and Grand Prix on the same weekend, he did something that Verstappen had only managed to do a year ago in Imola and the British George Russell in the Mercedes last November in Sao Paulo. “I think we delivered under a lot of pressure because every single session was so crucial in this format,” said Perez. “It was really important that we deliver when it matters most.”

Lucky with pit stop

Luck undoubtedly helped him to win the race, being able to pit later than Verstappen. When the safety car drove onto the track, the Dutchman had already turned into the pit lane. Perez completed his tire change during the neutralization of the race, i.e. during a phase with a significantly reduced speed. This resulted in far less time lost than with a pit stop under normal conditions.

Nonetheless, he put on a brilliant performance. “A phenomenal performance from him this weekend,” praised team boss Christian Horner. “He is absolutely outstanding here. He was a bit lucky with the safety car today, but then he took advantage of it and opened up a lead. He had the pace and really controlled the race.”

Ferrari is “not fast enough”

While Perez sees himself on the upswing, Vice World Champion Charles Leclerc has little hope of being able to get back into the title fight in the foreseeable future. “We’ve done everything, tried everything, but the truth is: we’re not fast enough. We just don’t have enough power,” said the Ferrari driver after his third place in Baku – the first podium for the “Scuderia” this season.

“We may have come a bit closer, but we’re still quite far behind in terms of race speed,” said the 25-year-old Monegasse. “We can’t do anything after 51 laps. We simply couldn’t have done anything better.” Although Leclerc secured the first grid positions for the Grand Prix and the Sprint, he then had to be overtaken by the dominant Red Bull. “We still have a lot of work ahead of us in terms of speed,” said Leclerc.