Formula 1: Belgian Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps – spectacle with a deadly shadow

Status: 07/27/2023 11:28 p.m

The Belgian Grand Prix is ​​traditionally one of the big highlights of a season in Formula 1. However, the circuit in Spa is probably the most dangerous, mainly because of one spot.

Eau Rouge, Raidillon – when the talk is of this combination, the hearts of Formula 1 fans and drivers beat faster. It is probably the most famous series of curves of all routes, but also the one that repeatedly causes dangerous – and fatal – accidents. It’s the moment on every lap when the drivers are not allowed to make any mistakes and are required to perform at their best. Don’t worry if something goes wrong.

Two dead in four years

It was not until the beginning of July that this position claimed one fatality. 18-year-old Dilano van’t Hoff died in the “Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine” racing series. On a rain-soaked track, a crash occurred immediately after the two curves, in which the Dutchman’s car ran back from the road wall onto the track and was rammed head-on by another car. It was not until 2019 that Anthoine Hubert died at this point in a Formula 2 race.

The combination of curves with the confusing route and incline has already been the subject of discussion several times. Various Formula 1 drivers also repeatedly called for this area to be made safer at the Belgian Grand Prix. The spa operators have tried to follow suit – but the race weekend is still in a deadly shadow.

Full throttle up the mountain into the unknown

The run-offs around Eau Rouge and Raidillon (turns two through four) have been generously widened, but drivers are still tearing through this spot, which interrupts a long straight, at top speed. At the steepest point, the cars have to conquer an incline of eleven percent, within a short time they master a height difference of 30 meters – and now they manage to take these curves without having to slow down.

Sun., from 3 p.m. – Belgian Grand Prix live in the ticker Pfeil rechts

At more than 300 kilometers per hour, the Formula 1 drivers will also be driving through the notorious Spa Passage this weekend. And that, in combination with the course of the route and, above all, the rain that often sets in, causes spins that often make the drivers lose their bearings. In addition, following pilots often overlook the accidents in front of them because of the incline and accordingly cannot react or react too late – as in the case of van’t Hoff about four weeks ago.

Verstappen loves spa, Gasly wants more protection

Nevertheless, exceptional driver Max Verstappen describes Spa as his “favourite route”. The Dutchman thinks little of further structural changes. “Of course that’s being raised now. But it’s a bit unfair to just put it out there. It’s a pretty dangerous corner for sure, but we’re also doing Sector 1 in Jeddah and that’s probably even more dangerous for me.” said Verstappen, who has been victorious at the Belgian Grand Prix for the past two years.

Alpine pilot Pierre Gasly was far more critical. “We just can’t afford to lose young talent like we’ve had in recent years. We shouldn’t put these guys at risk,” said the 27-year-old. There is “always an element of danger, but as a community and as an association and organization it is our job to minimize this probability,” said Gasly, who was a friend of Hubert, who died in 2019.

Sprint racing could make Spa even more “chaotic”.

However, there are no additional measures for the coming weekend, the Formula 1 drivers will race through the dangerous combination of bends at the highest risk. While the sport has a tension problem due to the dominance of Red Bull (winning all races of the season), especially Verstappen, who crossed the finish line first seven times in a row and should defend his world title very early on the days in Spa-Francorchamps deliver high tension again. Hopefully only in sporting terms.

Driver rating arrow right

But with a little something extra. Because at the Belgian Grand Prix there will again be a sprint race on Saturday (07/29/2023), which will replace the classic qualifying. “We’ll see what impact that will have because that always makes it a little bit more interesting and chaotic,” said Verstappen. Although this special route actually no longer needs this extra.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

