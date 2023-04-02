Above all, the second red flag in Melbourne triggered a lot of criticism: After an accident involving Haas driver Kevin Magnussen a few laps before the end, the race control decided to interrupt the race again during a safety car phase. Apparently because there were too many parts lying around, the World Automobile Federation (FIA) later explained. This decision subsequently resulted in millions of euros in scrap on the track, the third race being abandoned and an uneventful crossing of the finish line, guided by the safety car.

“Then another red flag, which I don’t understand at all myself,” said race winner Max Verstappen on ServusTV. “I think usually it was just a virtual safety car or a maximum safety car. That was a bit surprising.” Many drivers now have many questions, said the Red Bull star.

Reuters/Jaimi Joy



Incomprehension among many pilots

Fernando Alonso cursed wildly in the cockpit of his Aston Martin. Mercedes driver George Russell said the drivers had gotten past worse situations without stopping in the past. “You should have just finished the race under the virtual safety car,” stressed Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko.

“I think that will now degenerate into big discussions,” said Haas driver Nico Hülkenberg. “From the fan’s point of view, from an entertainment point of view, you can of course completely understand it. From the perspective of the drivers or the teams, it’s sometimes frustrating.” It’s “a bit of this American entertainment level that comes in there”.

more on the subject Chaos GP ends with Verstappen victory

Wolff demands clear definitions

Wolff made a similar statement. “I’m a fan of restarts and red flags because there’s always good action. I also heard from home that they liked it,” revealed the Viennese. But it was probably too much. “You have to know when to give a red flag and stop the race. I don’t think it was justified either time.” You have to clearly define “what a virtual safety car is, what a safety car is and what a red flag is”.

Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur complained that it took a long time to make a decision and that it was not foreseeable what the race management would do. “It’s opaque to me,” Vasseur said. After the turbulence at the end of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix two weeks ago about a penalty against Alonso, the FIA ​​had to take a lot of criticism.

Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne