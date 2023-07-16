Formula 1: Can Ricciardo deal with THIS AlphaTauri weakness?

For many it is the comeback of the year: After Nyck de Vries left AlphaTauri, Daniel Ricciardo is now slipping into the cockpit. The Australian has a wealth of experience and is expected to help the ailing team get back on their feet.

Ricciardo will celebrate his return to Formula 1 at the Hungarian Grand Prix (Sunday, July 23, 3:00 p.m.). Despite all the joy, he could be brought back to the harsh reality of AlphaTauri in Hungary.

Formula 1: “Most problems start at the corner entry”

AplhaTauri landed a real coup with Daniel Ricciardo. The 34-year-old has shown in the past that he is one of the best drivers on the grid and that he can give the AlphaTauri team so much. However, Ricciardo also depends a lot on the car he has available.

Because Ricciardo is known for clearly preferring to drive cars that are strong when braking and entering corners. Giving him a car with these attributes brings out his brilliance, as has often been seen in his late braking overtakes. But as his time at McLaren has shown, things can quickly go the other way if the car he’s driving doesn’t give him the confidence he needs on corner entry.

“When you have trouble exiting corners, it’s usually a product of what happened at the corner and put you in a position where, say, you have trouble exiting corners. Most problems start at corner entry – maybe not all, but most,” he said in last year’s Formula 1 podcast “Beyond the Grid”.

AlphaTauri shows deficits at the corner entry

So it’s probably not ideal for Ricciardo to know that one of the main issues Yuki Tsunoda and Nyck de Vries have struggled with this Formula One season has been late corner entry limitation. This led to instability of the stern.

AlphaTauri’s technical director, Jonathan Eddolls, spoke openly about this critical problem before deciding in favor of Ricciardo. “Late corner entry, let’s say rear instability, was the biggest weakness we worked on,” he says. “We’ve improved on that, but it’s still a weakness I’d say.”

The numerous updates that AlphaTauri brought to the British Grand Prix should improve this area. But they helped relatively little. It may be some time before the team finds the best way to improve performance. How well Ricciardo performs at AlphaTauri will also depend a lot on how quickly the problem can be dealt with.

