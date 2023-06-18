Formula 1 – Canada GP: rain chaos! Hulkenberg creates a mega sensation

After the first races in Europe, Formula 1 is making a detour to Canada this weekend. Driving in Montreal is on the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve with the “Wall of Champions”.

Max Verstappen wants to further extend his overall lead at the Canadian Formula 1 GP. Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes wants to close the gap, but Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) is also lurking for his first win of the season.

Formula 1 – Canada GP in the live ticker

Can the Mercedes, Ferrari or Aston Martin finally beat Max Verstappen? How is German driver Nico Hulkenberg doing? Who will win the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix?

You can get all the answers here in our live ticker! We keep you up to date on the Canadian GP in Formula 1 at all times.

Canadian GP Qualifying Results

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) George Russell (Mercedes) Esteban Ocon (Alpine) Lando Norris (McLaren) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) Oscar Piastri (McLaren) Alex Albon (Williams) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) Sergio Perez (Red Bull) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) Kevin Magnussen (Haas) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) Pierre Gasly (Alpine) Nick de Vries (Alpha Tauri) Logan Sargeant (Williams) Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo)

+++ Update live ticker +++

11:16 p.m./Q3: Now it’s official. The qualification is over. And a Haas makes it to the front row. Craziness. If that doesn’t even bode well for tomorrow night’s race. With that in mind, we’ll say goodbye until tomorrow!

11:14 p.m./Q3: The last section is really bitter for Albon. After the fastest time in Q2, he can’t do anything anymore due to Piastri’s crash in Q3 and accordingly starts tomorrow’s race in tenth place.

11:12 p.m./Q3: It doesn’t make sense anymore as well as all drivers come in, the clock is ticking down. And with that, the German sensation around Hülkenberg is almost perfect.

11:10 p.m./Q3: Verstappen reports more rain, it doesn’t look like faster laps are possible at the moment.

11:07 p.m./Q3: In a few moments we will continue.

11:03 p.m./Q3: Of course, the decisive factor now is whether the rain gets worse during the break. If that’s the case, Hulkenberg has a good chance of keeping this place.

11:01 p.m./Q3: Red flag! Piastri got it. The McLaren hangs in the wall. Unbelievable: Just a few milliseconds before the session is interrupted, Hulkenberg races to second place! That would be a number.

10:57 p.m./Q3: And so into the decisive twelve minutes. It’s back on track with rain and intermediates. The rain seems to be getting worse. So it’s about setting a time right at the beginning.

10:52 p.m.: Not to be forgotten at this point: Hülkenberg will make it into Q3 again. Maybe tomorrow his car will do him a favor and work over the long distance.

10:50 p.m./Q2: What a bust for Ferrari and Red Bull. Stumbling stars Perez and Leclerc don’t make the top 10. Both had way too many problems. Albon (!), who sets the best time (!!!) in the Williams (!!), delivers the complete opposite. If only it had been Q3 for him…

10:47 p.m./Q2: What’s actually going on here today? Again, two cars get in each other’s way. This time Ocon almost crashes into Stroll. There is a little anarchy on the asphalt.

10:45 p.m./Q2: A blatant sensation is looming here. Albon will probably make it into Q3 as the best. At the back, however, Perez and Leclerc have to tremble. The two top riders can’t handle the conditions at all. They are currently eleventh and twelfth and the rain is coming back.

10:39 p.m./Q2: A real tire game is waiting for us. Albon races on softs for the best time, while Verstappen reports new rain. That could mess up the results.

10:37 p.m./Q2: Stroll almost hits! Ironically, while the first drivers switch to softs. Let’s see how this experiment goes.

10:34 p.m./Q2: It’s not the first time today that Sainz has aroused the displeasure of his colleagues. Does this have an aftermath? We will probably only see after the qualification. Now it’s off to Q2.

10:29 p.m.: At the end of the session some cars got in each other’s way. Gasly scolds the traffic and especially Carlos Sainz like a rat on the pit radio. But it’s all useless. The day is over for the Frenchman.

10:26 p.m./Q1: Q1 ends without incident. Verstappen and Alonso are constantly fighting for the best time. In the end, the Dutchman snatched the Q1 title, which was worthless in the end.

At the end of the field, Tsunoda, Gasly, de Vries, Sargeant, and Zhou slip out. It’s about to go on.

10:12 p.m/Q1: The Red Bulls are the first on the track. Verstappen and Perez urgently want to set times before more happens. Zhou can apparently drive again, Alfa Romeo has probably fixed the problem.

10:10 p.m/Q1: It’s been an odd start. Suddenly Zhou can accelerate again and then chugs relaxed back into the pits. However, it remains to be seen whether he can still fight for a place in Q2. Now everyone else can set times again.

10:04 p.m/Q1: The prophesied chaos begins. Zhou parks his car in turn seven before the red flag comes up. That also means the rain is getting closer.

10:02 p.m/Q1: We already have the first problem. Zhou ran out of power in his car right after the exit. He rolls comfortably over the track. So far there is no red flag.

10 p.m/Q1: And so it goes on the track. Who will grab the pole?

9.45 p.m.: The weather conditions suggest a dry start to the qualification. However, the next rain front is already building up, which could later overtake the drivers.

9:36 p.m.: There are still worry lines at Ferrari. After Carlos Sainz crashed, the mechanics tried everything to get the car fit. exit still open.

9:31 p.m.: The countdown begins. It’s about to get exciting. A quick look at the sky: It’s drizzling a little. But that can change again quickly.

8:28 p.m.: A classic in Formula 1: Criticism of full-wet tires. “Yes, the Heavy Wet can do little. The drivers all prefer to stay on the intermediate unless the aquaplaning gets really bad,” Toto Wolff said on Sky. So we can only hope that the rain in qualifying won’t be too heavy.

7.30 p.m.: That was it with the training. Recently the rain got heavier again, so that no new top times could be set. In just under two and a half hours, the qualification continues.

7:18 p.m.: The remaining 19 pilots are now driving again. And Verstappen dupes the competition and especially his teammates. The advantage of the Dutchman in the rain in second place is 1.6 seconds. Perez – in the same car mind you – is 17th!

7:03 p.m.: And there’s a Ferrari in the wall. Carlos Sainz loses his footing after turn 1 and crashes into the wall. The front and rear wings are gone, the training is interrupted. Hopefully that doesn’t affect the qualification…

6.55 p.m.: Max Verstappen has been quiet so far. Is there twilight of the gods in Montreal rain? The Dutchman sees things differently and immediately sets a best time on the asphalt. He is seven thousandths ahead of the Ferraris.

6:47 p.m.: The drivers experiment and as one of the first Alonso dares to go out on the green tyres. For this he is rewarded with three purple sectors and the fastest time so far.

6.30 p.m.: Kick-off or departure. The lights go green. First up are the Haas. And it’s really wet, which is why the Full Wets are chosen.

5:43 p.m.: Incidentally, the forecasts foresee permanent rain showers later. Let’s see if everything goes smoothly.

4:36 p.m.: Things will get really serious here in two hours, then the third training session. And because the teams were robbed of the first practice run, you can be sure that the drivers will drive decent laps.

2:57 p.m.: The fans want nothing more than to see a team other than Red Bull at the top. Verstappen and Perez are dominating at will this season. Suddenly everyone is hoping for Mercedes – which was just as unpopular with the broad mass of fans until a few years ago because of its own dominance.

12:41 p.m.: There is still a lot going on at Red Bull this weekend. “The backlog is a bit confusing,” Helmut Marko marvels in an interview with ‘ServusTV’. “The track became significantly faster towards the end. But we did a long run there. Nevertheless, the car is too restless. We have a lot to do.”

11.40 a.m.: At 6:30 p.m., the 3rd free practice session continues today. Due to the time difference, everything will take place a little later than usual.

10.11 a.m.: Rain is reported again for Saturday afternoon. So qualifying could be interesting. No rain is announced for Sunday, but there is still a chance.

8:35 a.m.: The best time on Friday was driven by the Mercedes. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell shared first and second place. Max Verstappen was a little behind in sixth place. However, that doesn’t have to mean anything.

7:49 a.m.: After all the technical problems and the mini-practice, the second free practice lasted 90 minutes. But not everyone went smoothly: Nico Hülkenberg had to park his car with engine damage, Esteban Ocon also reported technical problems. And then the rain came towards the end.

7.45 a.m.: Friday at the Canadian GP descended into great chaos. Due to a technical defect, the first free practice session lasted just four minutes (read more here!). And the second free practice session didn’t go smoothly either.

07:22: Max Verstappen arrives as the big favourite. The Dutchman is the clear leader in the overall standings and has recently won three races in a row.

07.15: After Formula 1 was last in Europe, there is now a detour to North America. It is raced on the legendary Circuit Gilles-Villneuve in Montreal.

Saturday, June 17, 06:55: Hello and welcome to the Canadian GP. We’ll keep you up to date on what’s happening in our live ticker.