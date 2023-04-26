Formula 1 changes format at sprint weekends

As of: 04/25/2023 7:04 p.m

In Formula 1 there are drastic changes to the schedule. The reform should already take effect in Baku.

Shortly before the guest appearance in Baku, Formula 1 changes its Grand Prix format for the weekends with a sprint race. In Azerbaijan, the qualifying for the main race will already take place on Friday afternoon.

On Saturday, instead of a second training session, there will be a shortened qualification for the sprint race that will follow later. This means that on the six sprint weekends this season there is only one pure training session on Friday; Saturday is entirely dedicated to the sprint format.

More risk, more show

Formula 1 wants to strengthen the show element and replaces the sometimes tough and sporty little meaningful Saturday training with a more exciting starting place hunt for the mini race. Unlike before, the result of the sprint no longer determines the starting positions for the Grand Prix on Sunday. The creators of the racing series hope that drivers and teams will take more risks in the 100-kilometer sprint race. However, penalties for offenses in the sprint race will apply to the main race.

Sprint races in Baku: worry about accidents

In Baku, a sprint will be held on a street circuit for the first time in Formula 1. The racing teams are therefore worried that there could be more accidents and dangerous situations in the two qualifications and two races. Eight World Championship points are awarded for victory in the sprint, and eighth gets one more point.

In principle, teams and drivers had signaled their approval of the changed format in advance. The other sprint weekends are planned for Spielberg, Spa, Qatar, Austin and São Paulo. For the other Grand Prix, the schedule remains as before.