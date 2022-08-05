August 5, 2022 – Great chaos around Oscar’s future Piastri . The Australian driver, winner of both the Formula 3 and Formula 2 championships, was unexpectedly announced by the Alpine as a new driver in place of Fernando Alonso , who moved to Aston Martin, but Piastri himself later denied it on social media, creating a great unknown around his future. Now look for it Mclaren in place of Daniel Ricciardo .

Piastri alongside Norris

It seemed made for Piastri’s promotion to Alpine rider alongside Esteban Ocon , on the other hand, the Australian has other ideas and after having denied it on social media, he would be talking to Mclaren. Alpine claims to have a contract in hand while Piastri feels free, so Mclaren has slammed on the young Australian as a reserve driver, but in the secret rooms the British would have communicated to Daniel Ricciardo to end the relationship a year early, as reported by Motorsport.com. In fact, Mclaren’s idea is to compose the Lando couple Norris -Oscar Piastri, but Ricciardo has contracted and a substantial severance pay will be needed to reach the resolution. The Australian former Red Bull and Renault, on the other hand, would have rejected a future in Formula E and would be looking for a new seat in Formula 1. However, the available steering wheels are in short supply in the top-tier teams and there could be a couple of solutions only among Haas. and Williams.

