Formula 1: conflicting camps ahead of the premiere in Baku

In addition, the mode should give the fans more shows in the future, but the spectacle hunt is also accompanied by worries. In the future, on the sprint weekends – of which there are already six this season – the qualifying for the main race will take place on Friday.

Detached from this, on Saturday there is a shortened sprint qualifying and then a short race over only 100 kilometers, in which the winner gets eight championship points. In return, training on Saturday morning, which is quite irrelevant for the fans, will be cancelled, and the drivers will only have one hour of training per World Championship round on Friday.

Discussions about new F1 sprint format A few days before the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, Formula 1 presented its new sprint format. Opinions on this are quite divided.

Verstappen renewed criticism in Baku

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen would have liked to have done without the introduction of a second qualification and the format reform that was approved at short notice on this Grand Prix weekend with a sprint race. The again dominant world champion fears even more crash danger. “For me, sprints are about survival, not a race,” said the Dutchman recently in Australia.

In Baku he added: “If we keep expanding the calendar and the whole weekend is so long, at some point you ask yourself whether it’s worth it.” The two-time champion also left his future in Formula 1 open: “I know that I have a contract until the end of 2028 and then we will think about it again,” said the championship leader. “But I feel like if it gets too much at one point, then it’s time for a change.”

Verstappen’s focus is always on the actual Grand Prix, where there are 25 championship points for the winner. “It’s not in the DNA of Formula 1 to do these sprints. In Formula 1, it’s all about a good qualifying session and then a strong Sunday with a long race distance,” said Verstappen. Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack is also worried about the sprint race in Azerbaijan. “I’m nervous about a sprint in Baku because you just don’t have enough time to fix something when you have major damage,” he told specialist portal Autosport.com.

Also positive feedback

However, many others welcomed the changes. “A second qualifying is much better for the fans and also for us because it’s exciting,” said Haas team boss Günther Steiner: “There’s even more happening now, with two qualifying sessions and two races – and I think that’s great for the sport.” His opinion could change quickly, however, should his drivers cause serious accidents on Saturday or be involved in chaos through no fault of their own. It is possible that a damaged car cannot be repaired in time.

There have been a number of serious accidents in Baku in the past. The Caspian Sea circuit features a mix of wide, high-speed straights and tight corners in the old town. Courage is required, arrogance is severely punished. In 2018, the then Red Bull teammates Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo collided after a tough duel and both retired.

In 2021, Lance Stroll crashed into the barrier after a tire burst. A similar thing happened to leading Verstappen soon after, and he was eliminated before finally winning in Baku last year.

“We’re nervous”

“Yes, we’re nervous,” said McLaren team boss Andrea Stella, explaining the dilemma facing the racing teams. “At the same time, we support the increase in the spectacle through the sprint races. Somehow we have to adapt. “Ultimately, it’s about finding a good balance between show and acceptable risk,” emphasized the Italian.

Since the introduction of a cost ceiling in the motorsport premier class, it has long been a question of money. After serious accidents, new parts can no longer be produced indefinitely without this being at the expense of further development of the cars. Steiner had to feel that with Haas. When Mick Schumacher caused crashes with millions of euros in damage last year, technical improvements could not be carried out as quickly as planned because the money had to flow into the repairs.

Hoping for more excitement

If Verstappen has his way, Formula 1 should start elsewhere anyway to create more spectacle. “How to get even more action: You have to bring the cars closer together, more teams have to have a chance of winning, then the show will naturally be great,” said the Dutchman. “If six or seven teams are fighting for a win, that would be incredible and you don’t have to change anything.”

But the racing series is currently a long way from sporting excitement. Hardly anyone doubts that Verstappen will secure his third world title in a row. Red Bull’s car is way ahead of the competition – even ahead of the start in Baku.