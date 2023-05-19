Formula 1 donates one million euros for storm victims

After the race in Imola was canceled due to severe storms, Formula 1 donated one million euros to support the communities affected by the floods. “We must do everything we can to support them at this difficult time and that is why we are making donations to support the relief efforts on the ground,” said Formula 1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali in a statement on Friday.

The Italian himself comes from the crisis region of Emilia-Romagna. “The situation of the communities is terrible, but I know that the resilience and passion of the people will prevail in the crisis,” said Domenicali. “My thoughts on behalf of all of Formula 1 are with all those affected and we would like to thank the emergency services for their incredible commitment.”

After the severe storms, the Ferrari racing team had previously donated one million euros for emergency aid. The money is intended to benefit those affected by the floods and primarily go to environmental and climate protection projects. F1 driver Yuki Tsunoda and his Alpha Tauri racing team helped with the clean-up work. The organizers had canceled the World Championship race planned for Sunday on Wednesday because of the consequences of heavy rain and flooding in the Emilia-Romagna region.