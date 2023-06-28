Formula 1: Ferrari hopes for a bonus in Spielberg

At the moment, however, Ferrari has lost the role of the first Red Bull rival and also regressed due to mistakes made by Leclerc and teammate Carlos Sainz. The frustration level increases. At the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, Leclerc was not among the top ten cars in qualifying – and reacted visibly and audibly pissed off. According to the 25-year-old Monegasque, Ferrari failed to convert its car to slick tires in good time during the extremely turbulent session.

“We’re making our lives far too difficult with it,” Leclerc vented his anger, not for the first time this season. “We finally have to take a step forward because it’s not the first time something like this has happened. Quite often we are on the wrong side of such decisions in these difficult situations,” he pointed out that Ferrari had rarely had a “lucky hand” with strategy calls and pit stops. Technical breakdowns and mistakes happened more often than with other teams.

Reuters/Lisi Niesner Under team boss Fred Vasseur things are not going as planned at Ferrari, in 2023 only a podium place looked out

Just one podium this season

For a long time, qualifying was considered one of Ferrari’s great strengths. Leclerc has only clinched one pole position so far this year, starting from the front in Baku. In the end, the man who is supposed to bring Ferrari its first driver’s title since 2007 was third there. It is the only podium finish for the red race cars this season so far. The “Scuderia” has not won since Leclerc’s victory in Spielberg in 2022.

Even after the change to Fred Vasseur as team boss, Ferrari fans see progress only very slowly. The pace that Ferrari can go is promising in itself. But human errors and technical problems overshadow the strengths. One of them is tire degradation too quickly.

Canadian GP encourages “Scuderia”.

But with the recently implemented upgrade package, a step forward seems to have been achieved. In the race, Leclerc finished fourth in Montreal, while team-mate Carlos Sainz was fifth. “The feeling was good, the pace was pretty good. I’m satisfied with that,” said Leclerc afterwards and also addressed the aforementioned sore point: “The tire management was good, it was a positive Sunday overall.”

In Spielberg, the two want to follow up and get another podium. In the three-way battle for second place with Mercedes and Aston Martin, Ferrari is clearly behind in fourth place in the world championship rankings and urgently needs “big points”. Red Bull mastermind Helmut Marko had already identified Ferrari as the toughest opponent for world championship leader Max Verstappen in Canada. “The Ferrari pace was closer,” said the Styrian.

In the historical overall view, Ferrari is doing well. Together with Mercedes and McLaren, they are the record winners of the Austrian Grand Prix with six wins. In addition to Leclerc last year, Michael Schumacher (2002 and 2003), Eddie Irvine (1999) and Jacky Ickx (1970) also won in Styria – as well as Lorenzo Bandini in 1964 in the very first Austrian race with World Cup status on the improvised airport track in Zeltweg. So it’s a venue that has already given the Italian team some cause for celebration.

