The first day of school, like the first love, is never forgotten. Let alone, then, if at any moment you are catapulted into a completely different reality from the one you are experiencing. That day was Sunday 4 March for Cesare Fiorio, Lucio Dalla’s birthday in 1989. Cesare Romiti (CEO of the Fiat Group; ed) who told me he had to talk to me. I replied that the next day we would race the last stage and that when I returned to Italy I would go to him. ‘No, he must come immediately’. So, on Sunday I flew to Milan to meet him”.