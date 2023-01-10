Home Sports Formula 1 Fiorio my Ferrari and Vasseur’s
Formula 1 Fiorio my Ferrari and Vasseur's

Formula 1 Fiorio my Ferrari and Vasseur’s

The team principal who led the Cavallino in 1989 and 1990 recalls his beginnings, the aborted negotiations with Senna, the challenge from Vasseur in place of Binotto: “He’s good, but a more successful curriculum would have been a better choice”

The first day of school, like the first love, is never forgotten. Let alone, then, if at any moment you are catapulted into a completely different reality from the one you are experiencing. That day was Sunday 4 March for Cesare Fiorio, Lucio Dalla’s birthday in 1989. Cesare Romiti (CEO of the Fiat Group; ed) who told me he had to talk to me. I replied that the next day we would race the last stage and that when I returned to Italy I would go to him. ‘No, he must come immediately’. So, on Sunday I flew to Milan to meet him”.

