Formula 1: GP Austria: the weather of the circuit at Spielberg 2023

Formula 1: GP Austria: the weather of the circuit at Spielberg 2023

The World Championship is in Austria for the tenth weekend of the 2024 championship. Rain is not excluded for this stage either: all the details with the weather forecast from Friday to Sunday. The whole weekend is live on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Summer, in 4K and streaming on NOW

Tenth weekend of the season of Formula 1, the World Cup returns to Europe for the GP d’Austria. From June 30th to July 2nd we will run at Red Bull Ring by Spielberg and, as usual, let’s find out what the weather could hold.

The forecasts for free practice and qualifying on Friday 30 June

Mostly sunny in the morning. Threatening cumulus clouds with the possibility of showers increasing in the afternoon. Maybe a thunderstorm. Light to moderate southerly winds in the afternoon. FP1: 24°C QS: 22°C

The weather forecast for free practice and the Sprint Race on 1st July in Spielberg

Unstable with a high probability of showers all day. Possible thunderstorms. Wet and cool temperature conditions expected throughout the day. SPRINT SHOOTOUT: 19°C SPRINT SHOOTOUT: 18°C

The weather forecast for the Austrian GP on 2 July

Partly cloudy in the morning. Slightly unstable with cumulus clouds developing from noon. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of one or two showers during the race. Light to moderate northerly winds. GAR: 24°C

