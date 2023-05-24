Formula 1: Honda makes a comeback in the premier class

“One of the main reasons for our decision to take on the new challenge is Formula 1’s aspiration to become a sustainable racing series,” said Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe. This is in line with the Group’s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality.

The future new hybrid engines are to be operated with 100% sustainable fuel. The combustion engine in the unit should only contribute 50 percent of the power, the rest is electric. The new regulations, which are geared towards sustainability, have also made it possible for Audi and Ford to join from 2026.

Reuters/Issei Kato



Partner of Red Bull until 2021

Honda was a partner of Red Bull until the end of 2021 and celebrated Dutchman Max Verstappen’s first title win in the farewell season. The Japanese group left a year and a half ago because of the high costs as an engine builder. Red Bull used the previously developed fundamentals to build its own powerplant unit, but will continue to receive technical assistance from Honda until the end of 2025. Aston Martin currently still drives with Mercedes engines.

After the failed deal with the Volkswagen subsidiary Porsche, Red Bull will receive drive units from the US company Ford from 2026. The contract is valid until at least the end of 2030. Audi will also enter Formula 1 in 2026 together with the Sauber racing team.