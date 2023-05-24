Home » Formula 1: Honda makes a comeback in the premier class
Sports

Formula 1: Honda makes a comeback in the premier class

by admin
Formula 1: Honda makes a comeback in the premier class

Formula 1

Honda returns to Formula 1 for the 2026 season as an engine supplier for Aston Martin. As the car manufacturer from Japan announced on Wednesday, a factory partnership was concluded with the English team. The new name will be Aston Martin Aramco Honda. Honda only withdrew from the premier class at the end of 2021, but now decided to make a comeback because of the reforms that will take effect in two and a half years.

24.05.2023 07.50

Online since today, 7.50 a.m

“One of the main reasons for our decision to take on the new challenge is Formula 1’s aspiration to become a sustainable racing series,” said Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe. This is in line with the Group’s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality.

The future new hybrid engines are to be operated with 100% sustainable fuel. The combustion engine in the unit should only contribute 50 percent of the power, the rest is electric. The new regulations, which are geared towards sustainability, have also made it possible for Audi and Ford to join from 2026.

Reuters/Issei Kato

Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe and Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll seal the deal

Partner of Red Bull until 2021

Honda was a partner of Red Bull until the end of 2021 and celebrated Dutchman Max Verstappen’s first title win in the farewell season. The Japanese group left a year and a half ago because of the high costs as an engine builder. Red Bull used the previously developed fundamentals to build its own powerplant unit, but will continue to receive technical assistance from Honda until the end of 2025. Aston Martin currently still drives with Mercedes engines.

After the failed deal with the Volkswagen subsidiary Porsche, Red Bull will receive drive units from the US company Ford from 2026. The contract is valid until at least the end of 2030. Audi will also enter Formula 1 in 2026 together with the Sauber racing team.

See also  Football Bundesliga: Schalke vs. Hertha BSC - live ticker - 28th matchday - 2022/2023

You may also like

Lakers hope LeBron James continues career after playoff...

An overwhelming start and a clear win. Vegas...

Pichichi LaLiga Santander 2022-2023 – Lewandowski continues to...

German media: Compared with himself, Kimmich is more...

Vegas Golden Knights one win away from Finals

Man City: Pep Guardiola wants Premier League financial...

Boston survives first game breaker against Miami in...

Durban World Table Tennis Championships National Table Tennis...

Formula 1: Honda to return as Aston Martin...

FOOTBALL ONLINE: Zlín is threatened with direct relegation,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy