In John Elkann’s phrase that has moved the red horizon of a title to be regained until 2026, there is the awareness, on the part of everyone, that a change at the Scuderia helm will not be painless or without consequences. The 2023 machine was developed by Mattia Binotto, with the managers located and responsible in their sectors as he wanted. Any changes will correspond to slowdowns. Elkann knows this, the managing director Benedetto Vigna knows it, all the women and men of Maranello know it. And the fans fear him a lot. For everyone, the deficit to be discounted will be acceptable only in the face of many improvements on all fronts.