Formula 1 in Baku: Perez races to victory, Verstappen almost ends up in the wall

Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez wins the sprint in Azerbaijan. The Mexican shows no weakness, world champion Max Verstappen does not live up to his role as favorite – and is annoyed by a competitor’s maneuver.

SErgio Perez climbed onto his Red Bull and showed the winning fist. The 33-year-old Mexican beat Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari and world champion Max Verstappen in the second Red Bull in the first Formula 1 sprint of the season in Baku on Saturday. Perez reduced his gap to teammate Verstappen in the overall World Championship standings to just 13 points and gained self-confidence on the demanding street circuit in Azerbaijan for the Grand Prix on Sunday (1 p.m. / Sky).

The favored champion Verstappen was particularly annoyed by an action by Mercedes driver George Russell. The Briton pushed past him at the start with all his might and damaged the defending champion’s car in the process. “It was an extremely tough manoeuvre, Max almost landed in the wall,” said Red Bulls motorsport consultant Helmut Marko on Sky: “The car was damaged a lot more than we initially thought.”

After Verstappen parked his Red Bull, a large hole was visible in the side box. “It is what it is,” said Verstappen, who quickly concentrated on the main race on Sunday. “There was a lot of pressure,” said winner Perez meanwhile: “Finishing with the most points was the main goal today.” He also wants to “fight for victory” in the Grand Prix, said the second in the overall standings. The only German in the field, Nico Hülkenberg, only finished 15th in his Haas racing car at the Caspian Sea.

Verstappen already complained on the radio

A total of six sprint races will take place this year. For the first time in Baku there was a separate qualification five hours before the start. In the so-called sprint shootout, Leclerc had secured pole position, just as he had for the main race. Perez drove flawlessly from second place to victory. The next sprint will take place in Spielberg, Austria, in early July.

Verstappen did not get off to a good start in third place, while Leclerc effortlessly pulled away. But in the second lap there was already the first interruption after an accident by the Japanese Yuki Tsunoda. After the safety car left the track again, five of 17 laps were over. At the flying restart, Leclerc remained at the top, followed by Perez and Verstappen. The champion complained about Russell’s action over the radio.

Meanwhile, Leclerc kept out of the hustle and bustle, but was overtaken on the eighth lap by the much faster Perez. While Ferrari made the best impression over one lap in Baku, Red Bull showed its strength over the longer distance. Perez pulled away at the front, but Verstappen struggled to get to Leclerc. Nothing changed in the order on the podium.

Hulkenberg had major problems in midfield in the second half. The 35-year-old was in eleventh place, but was passed through at the end due to tire problems. “We have a bit of homework to do and need to understand what happened today,” said the Rhinelander.