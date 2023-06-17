Formula 1 in Montreal: Hulkenberg second in qualifying, Verstappen on pole

Status: 06/17/2023 11:19 p.m

Formula 1 driver Nico Hülkenberg surprisingly secured second place on the grid for the Canadian Grand Prix. In the rain in Montreal, the Haas driver only had to admit defeat to world championship leader Max Verstappen in the Red Bull in a turbulent qualifying session.

Hulkenberg benefited from the fact that the hunt for a starting position was interrupted immediately after his fastest lap due to an accident by McLaren driver Oscar Piastri. Because the weather didn’t improve, none of the competitors was able to overtake the 35-year-old Rhinelander on the soaking wet track.

For defending champion Verstappen it is the 25th pole position of his career. Third was the Spaniard Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin ahead of the Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.