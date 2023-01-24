The British team will invite some fans to the presentation event of the single-seater that will tackle the 2023 season. With the help of fan tokens
For the first race of the 2023 Formula 1 season, we will have to wait for the Bahrain Grand Prix, scheduled for Sunday 5 March. Already from the previous month, however, fans of the circuit will be able to start warming up the engines of enthusiasm, with the various single-seaters that will be revealed to the public in events that are as always very fascinating. Many fans will therefore be impatient on their sofa at home waiting for the fateful moment of the presentation, but a few lucky ones will be able to live the whole day just a stone’s throw from the protagonists, live.
The opportunity is offered by Aston Martin in collaboration with fan tokens and to participate you therefore need to have digital tokens from the British team. Up for grabs is precisely the possibility of attending the launch event of the British car, thus being among the first in the world to see the single-seater with their own eyes. The date to be marked in red is February 13 (at Silverstone) and the winners will be assigned through a sort of artistic competition: to apply, in fact, you need to design the car of your dreams. The selected authors will thus deserve the coveted prize as a starter for the 2023 Formula 1 season.
