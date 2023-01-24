For the first race of the 2023 Formula 1 season, we will have to wait for the Bahrain Grand Prix, scheduled for Sunday 5 March. Already from the previous month, however, fans of the circuit will be able to start warming up the engines of enthusiasm, with the various single-seaters that will be revealed to the public in events that are as always very fascinating. Many fans will therefore be impatient on their sofa at home waiting for the fateful moment of the presentation, but a few lucky ones will be able to live the whole day just a stone’s throw from the protagonists, live.