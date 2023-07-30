Formula 1: Max Verstappen dominates the Belgian Grand Prix Sports

Nothing can really stop him!

Max Verstappen wins his little home Grand Prix (born in Belgium, Dutch citizen). Verstappen is in first place at the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa – for the eighth time in a row.

The Dutchman “only” started from sixth place because he received a penalty for replacing the gearbox in excess of the quota and slipped five places back, starting from P6. Charles Leclerc (25) “inherited” the Pole from him.

But he loses the lead in the first lap to Red Bull driver Sergio Perez (32) and second place in lap nine to the oncoming Verstappen. The victory of the world champion – from here at the latest it is only a matter of form. In lap 17 the teammate is also due and Verstappen leads. Perez is second, Leclerc completes the podium.

Red Bull drives Formula 1, the rest only Formula 2…

Nico Hülkenberg (35) starts from the pit lane after a catastrophic qualification (Hülki’s car had hydraulic problems, among other things the engine was replaced). Bad conditions!

A rain shower lasting almost 10 minutes from lap 18 brings Hülkenberg several places forward. And a little later the next highlight: In lap 27, matching the start number, the German drives the fastest race lap!

In the end, Hülkenberg turns 18. With this Haas, the top ten are out of reach!

Formula 1 is now going on a one-month summer break. It is almost impossible that the dominance of the Bulls and Verstappen will change at the restart in Zandvoort (Holland)…

Result Belgian Grand Prix

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

4. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

5. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

6. George Russell (Mercedes)

7. Lando Norris (McLaren)

8. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

9. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

10. Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri)

11. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

12. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

13. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

14. Alexander Albon (Williams)

15. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

16. Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri)

17. Logan Sargeant (Williams)

18. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

Retired: Oscar Piastri (McLaren), Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

