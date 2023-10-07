Formula 1, Max Verstappen on pole in the Qatar GP with Red Bull. Leclerc will start from 5th

Max Verstappen he conquered the pole position In the Qatar GP Of Formula 1. The Dutch of Red Bull he turned in 1’23″778 ahead of the English Mercedes George Russell (1’24″219) e Lewis Hamilton (1’24″305). Unsubscribe for track limits the best times of the two McLaren of English Lando Norris and Australian Oscar Piastriwho had set the second and fourth times: Norris will start tenth and Piastri sixth.

Fourth time for the Spaniard from Aston Martin Fernando Alonso that leaves behind Ferrari of the Monegasque Charles Leclerc, who will start from 5th place. The other Ferrari, on the other hand, was bad Carlos Sainz eliminated in Q2 and finished twelfth. A result that will have to be remedied in the race, both in the sprint and in Sunday’s test to scrape together more points possible and keep the hopes alive to chase second place in the manufacturers rankingan objective that the little horse is competing with Mercedes and McLaren.

Verstappen thus set the table in the desert in the best possible way Losail to celebrate the triumph. And he did it by showing that he was in a great hurry to feed himself: all he had to do was arrive sixth in the sprint race to conquer the world title. The declared objective is to destroy everything and everyone, obviously by breaking records. “We are on pole and I want to win the Sprint, but let’s try to have a good day on Saturday. The car is fast and obviously they will be there tomorrow different conditions and it will be difficult to prepare them and to make them work well with the sand that then reaches the track. It’s a great start to the weekend, the car is going well and I couldn’t hope for anything better,” were his words as soon as he got out of the car.

It was his teammate who fell into the darkest unknown, Sergio Perezwho even on the Qatari track was unable to participate in thelast session of qualifying, finishing thirteenth on the grid. The Mexican is the only one in theory who can postpone the party to the Dutch. He should place in the top three and hope that the Dutchman places seventh. It appears ‘science fiction’, from what we saw on the track.

