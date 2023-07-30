Home » Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Spa
Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Spa

As of: 07/29/2023 6:48 p.m

Nothing new in Formula 1: World championship leader Max Verstappen won the sprint race in Spa-Francorchamps, which was spectacular due to wet conditions.

On a damp track after heavy rain, the Dutchman clearly prevailed in front of the Australian Oscar Piastri in the McLaren. Third was Alpine driver Pierre Gasly.

Sun., 3 p.m.: The race in Spa Arrow right

A sense of achievement for Gasly and Alpine

Verstappen didn’t let a delay forced by the rain upset him and drove in his own league. The Australian Piastri held on to second place against the big rivals like Hamilton, Perez and Co. after he even led the race in Belgium for a while after an early pit stop.

Third place went to Pierre Gasly, the Frenchman gave the tumbling Alpine racing team a sense of achievement. Nico Hülkenberg worked his way up from last place on the grid to 17th place, but didn’t get a point.

“It was impossible against Max”

“It was hard work, but of course I’m happy,” said Verstappen. The fact that he wasn’t in the lead at times “was okay, because we know that we’re fast”. Piastri admitted frankly: “It was just impossible against Max, we couldn’t keep up.”

Because of the heavy rain in Spa, the start of the sprint was delayed. It was not until 5:35 p.m. that a formation lap started behind the safety car, and the field stayed four more laps behind the safety car driven by Bernd Mayländer. Instead of the planned 15 laps, 11 were driven, originally the sprint should have started at 5:05 p.m.

Verstappen extends lead

Defending champion Verstappen thus extended his lead in the overall standings to 118 points over team-mate Sergio Pérez before the twelfth round of the season in Belgium on Sunday (3:00 p.m.).

The Mexican had to retire after a tough duel with Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton with damage to the car.

