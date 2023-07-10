Formula 1: McLaren surprises with “rocket”

Record world champion Hamilton finished third in front of his home crowd and thus for the 14th time on the traditional circuit on the podium, but before that he had lost his teeth on his compatriot Lando Norris, who was 15 years his junior. “Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris did their best to put on a good show for the 160,000 fans who packed Silverstone. The two exchanged blows for the title of best runner-up, while Max Verstappen again proved too strong,” wrote British newspaper The Sun.

The Brit in the McLaren defended his second place and even snatched the lead from pole setter Verstappen for five laps at the start of the race. “Lando really gave me a fight,” Verstappen praised his companion. Red Bull Motorsport Advisor Helmut Marko emphasized: “In the end, Norris was two or three tenths faster than us. We were happy when the race was over.”

IMAGO/IPA Sport Hamilton and Norris put on a show for the fans shortly before the end of the race as they battled for second place

Home race podium for Norris ‘incredible’

Norris thanked his team for his smart work equipment and celebrated the first podium at home. “A podium at my home race, a podium at our home race. It’s unbelievable.” Shortly before the end of the race, a safety car had made the race exciting again, teammate Oscar Piastri dropped back to fourth place. “Without the safety car, a third place would have been possible for Oscar,” Norris annoyed his Australian rookie colleague.

In the race for second place in the premier class, Mercedes is 203 points ahead of Aston Martin (181) and Ferrari (157), who disappointed with ninth and tenth place at Silverstone. Red Bull has 411 points, McLaren in fifth now has 59.

Mercedes boss Wolff satisfied with third place

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was therefore satisfied. “A podium is a podium. We’re second in the World Cup, with a pretty big lead,” emphasized the Viennese in the ORF interview and praised McLaren: “They brought an upgrade package, which is really super impressive. You probably gained a second.” It’s a good inspiration to see what kind of jump you can make.

Verstappen was at least a small spoilsport at the British party, the 25-year-old Dutchman celebrated his sixth win in a row and eighth this season. So far, only four drivers have had six or more successes in a row, alongside Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, Nico Rosberg and Alberto Ascari. Verstappen was relieved after the end of the race, but the dominance was at least limited. “I’m happy that we won again. But it wasn’t that easy.”

IMAGO/Lee Floyd Verstappen was also unbeatable at Silverstone and now has six wins in a row

Red Bull equals all-time record

Red Bull equaled McLaren’s 35-year-old record from the 1988 season with eleven wins in a row. At the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring in two weeks, Verstappen and Sergio Perez can surpass the record set by Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost. “We thought such a winning streak was unlikely. But as long as it lasts, we want to enjoy it and try to achieve that,” said Marko.

Perez succeeds in damage control

Verstappen’s team-mate Perez also tried to limit the damage again in the race after missing out on the top ten in qualifying for the fifth time in a row. Perez started the race from 15th on the grid and ended up sixth. In the end, the Mexican even drove faster lap times than Verstappen. “His race speed is impeccable. Thank God he finished ahead of Alonso. The lead in third place has also been increased somewhat, and that is our goal. His position is not at risk at all,” said Marko.

Alonso finished seventh and, third in the World Championship, is now 19 points behind the two-time winner of the season, Perez. There is always talk of a perfect season for Red Bull, and when asked about it, Marko tried to calm down. It’s only half time in Budapest, “there’s still a long way to go, but so far it’s true,” said the 80-year-old from Styria about a possible year with 22 wins in 22 races.

