The fact that the racing team, with the British driver duo consisting of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, who celebrated their first victory in Formula 1 last season at the Brazilian Grand Prix, is able to make a quick comeback at the top after problematic test drives doubt. “It’s a catch-up race, so everything has to work,” said Wolff, who is entering his 11th year as the leader of the Silver Arrows.

“In any case, it doesn’t feel like ten years, it feels like yesterday when I entered the office for the first time in January 2013,” said the Viennese, who succeeded Norbert Haug at Mercedes. 2014 saw the start of a tight decade of dominance in Formula 1, ultimately winning eight Constructors’ World Championships and seven driver’s titles. In 2022, however, the team fell back to third place behind Red Bull and Ferrari after the introduction of new design rules.

Mercedes wants to get more out of the car

The clear goal was to close the gap again this season. “The W13 (pre-season cars, note) had so much performance that we were never able to get out of it. So we tried to keep all the good things about the W13 while addressing the weaknesses,” Wolff outlined the thoughts behind the development of the successor model. “Our car was running very well at the end of the season, but we still had the famous ‘bouncing’ at some circuits and the car never gave the drivers enough feedback to be able to push really hard. “

That should change now, although the winter test in Bahrain wasn’t too promising. “We had some reliability problems and struggled with the car set-up on the second day,” explained the 51-year-old. A few tenths of a second are likely to be missing at the moment under the same conditions on Red Bull, provided Mercedes has not orchestrated a bluff. A clear picture of the balance of power can only be obtained after the first race weekend, emphasized Wolff. “However, we are confident that we have a car to work with and that we are in a stronger position than we were 12 months ago.”

AP/Carlos Perez Gallardo



2022 was a “decisive year”

The situation is particularly difficult for star driver Lewis Hamilton, who is negotiating a new contract from 2024. Last year, the Briton remained without a win for the first time in his career. “I hope that 2023 will be a strong step forward so that he is finally able to consistently fight for victories and possibly also position himself to fight for his eighth world title,” said Wolff. In any case, he is certain “that we will look back in a few years and say that 2022 was a crucial year for the team”.

IMAGO/Nordphoto Gmbh/Bratic



The black colour, which was intended three years ago as a statement against racism and discrimination, now embodies “Back to the Roots”. “If you look back, the story of the Silver Arrows was that the white race car was too heavy. So they started scraping off the white paint until you finally saw the bare aluminum, and that’s how they got the weight,” Wolff said. “In our case, we did the same thing. We’ve been overweight for the past year and have been trying to figure out where to squeeze every ounce, literally. History repeats itself, now we scraped the paint off and got to the carbon.”