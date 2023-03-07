The attempt by Mercedes to continue the design of the car from the previous year seems to have failed. The courage to use an innovative chassis also apparently went unrewarded. The competition drives Mercedes around the ears. “We are currently only fourth, last year we were at least the third strongest team,” said record world champion Hamilton. “We have a lot of work to do to get back on track.”

The concept failed, and Mercedes is now taking a radical approach. The alternative concept with a conventional design is in the drawer and just needs to be implemented as soon as possible. “It’s also been done in the wind tunnel, but it’s not just about the sidepods or how the car looks from the outside. We have to dig into the data and decide which direction to go in,” said Wolff.

Formula 1: Mercedes pulls the ripcord After the outstanding triumph of Red Bull Racing at the Formula 1 opener in Bahrain, the heads of the competition are spinning. At Mercedes, for example, the ripcord is pulled and the current car will soon be exchanged for another model.

Aston Martin as a role model

As an example, Wolff named Aston Martin with Fernando Alonso, who had taken third place in Bahrain in his first race for the new team. “They did it well, we just have to hit that notch,” said Wolff, who didn’t want to panic. Analyze first, then decide. In the best-case scenario, the new car could be ready the weekend after next at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (live on ORF1).

“If you look at the ranking now, Red Bull is on a different planet,” said Wolff after the one-two in Bahrain. Defending champion Max Verstappen as the winner and Sergio Perez had played with the competition. “There aren’t any positive things, there’s quite a lot to repair overall,” Wolff drew a merciless balance sheet. “That was one of our worst days in racing.”

IMAGO/Thomas Fuessl



Hamilton was almost 51 seconds behind Verstappen, Russell even 56. Alonso’s third place crowned the failed day from a Mercedes perspective. “Aston Martin is incredibly strong, they are actually the second fastest on the track. We have the plague, ”added Wolff. You have to try everything now to “turn the car completely upside down,” said Wolff. It was important to have this “dramatic wake-up call”.

Will Red Bull get through?

Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko would have expected Mercedes to be a little stronger. “We thought they would come here with a car that will be competitive. We’ll let ourselves be surprised at what Plan B looks like. Whatever you try or redesign now gets lost in the budget for other things,” said the 79-year-old from Styria. In any case, Russell trusts Red Bull to march through. “Red Bull has this championship firmly under control,” said the Englishman. “I don’t think anyone will fight with them this year. They should win every single race this year, I bet.”

IMAGO/DPPI



Aston Martin and Alonso used the weaknesses at Mercedes and Ferrari ice cold. After third place, the Spaniard is now the first Red Bull pursuer. The 41-year-old was more than 38 seconds behind Verstappen, but this was also due to a few overtaking manoeuvres. At the same time, an instruction from the Red Bull crew to the Dutch title defender sounded like a threat to the rest. “There is no race, Max,” the 25-year-old was radioed a few laps before the end of the race. Verstappen then reduced his speed by almost a second per lap.

Statistics as a hope of tension

Despite the dominance in the first race, there is also a bad omen for Verstappen and a good omen for the competition – assuming the appropriate superstition. Because since 2017, the winner at the start of the season has always only been vice world champion at the end of the season. The German Nico Rosberg was the last driver in 2016 to also become world champion after a success in the first Grand Prix at the end of the year. And at the same time the last champion who wasn’t called Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen.