After 72 laps of Hamilton’s Bahrain International Circuit in the first half of the day, Russell only managed 26, making it a total of 98. Mercedes couldn’t keep up with the leaders in terms of time either. Russell had to settle for 13th place, Hamilton did not get past 15th place.

Even before the defect, Russell was skeptical of the team’s ability to fight for victory in the season opener on March 5 in Bahrain. “We definitely believe that at some point we will have a car that is capable of entering this fight,” said the Briton. “The fact that we will have next weekend is a bit far-fetched in my opinion.”

The US F1 newcomer Logan Sargeant managed the most laps with over 150 in the Williams. The Chinese Guanyu Zhou came to over 130 and also turned the fastest lap in the Alfa Romeo in 1:31.610 minutes ahead of two-time world champion Max Verstappen in the Red Bull (1:31.650). Fernando Alonso, who is in the cockpit of the Aston Martin this year, was third. Testing resumes on Saturday with the last of just three days of testing.