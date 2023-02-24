Home Sports Formula 1: Mercedes struggles with tests
Sports

Formula 1: Mercedes struggles with tests

by admin
Formula 1: Mercedes struggles with tests

Formula 1

The second and penultimate day of testing in the Sachir desert (Bahrain) did not go well for Mercedes. The new Silver Arrow stopped on Friday and had to pit early. A hydraulic problem on the W14 prevented further laps from George Russell, who had taken over the car from teammate Lewis Hamilton after lunch.

24.02.2023 18.35

Online since today, 6.35 p.m

After 72 laps of Hamilton’s Bahrain International Circuit in the first half of the day, Russell only managed 26, making it a total of 98. Mercedes couldn’t keep up with the leaders in terms of time either. Russell had to settle for 13th place, Hamilton did not get past 15th place.

Even before the defect, Russell was skeptical of the team’s ability to fight for victory in the season opener on March 5 in Bahrain. “We definitely believe that at some point we will have a car that is capable of entering this fight,” said the Briton. “The fact that we will have next weekend is a bit far-fetched in my opinion.”

The US F1 newcomer Logan Sargeant managed the most laps with over 150 in the Williams. The Chinese Guanyu Zhou came to over 130 and also turned the fastest lap in the Alfa Romeo in 1:31.610 minutes ahead of two-time world champion Max Verstappen in the Red Bull (1:31.650). Fernando Alonso, who is in the cockpit of the Aston Martin this year, was third. Testing resumes on Saturday with the last of just three days of testing.

See also  Chess: super Sonis, from pawn to Grand Master

Test drives in Sachir

Freitag:
1. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 1:31,610 132*
2. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 1:31,650 47
3. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin 1:32,205 130
4. Nyck de Vries NED Alpha Tauri 1:32,222 74
5. Nico Hülkenberg GER Haas 1:32,466 68
6. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 1:32,486 70
7. Logan Sargeant USA Williams 1:32,549 154
8. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 1:32,725 68
9. Oscar Piastri OUT OF McLaren 1:33,175 74
10. Pierre Gasly FROM Alpine 1:33,186 59
11. Kevin Magnussen THE Haas 1:33,442 67
12. Esteban Ocon FROM Alpine 1:33,490 49
13. George Russell GBR Mercedes 1:33,654 26
14. Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull 1:33,751 76
15. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 1:33,954 72
16. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 1:35,522 65
17. Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 1:35,708 85

* completed laps

You may also like

An aperitif with Sarah Abitbol: “I was faded,...

Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo in doubt against Miami

Warning to Sparta. Title? I would recommend not...

Juventus, a new goal from Monaco?

Verstappen is always the fastest

Lazio, here is AZ Alkmaar. From Kerkez to...

Juventus, the prosecutors send the investigation documents to...

Inter challenge Fiorentina in the big match on...

Cesena-Reggiana: numbers and results that dig a furrow

F1: test in Bahrain, Zhou fastest on day...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy