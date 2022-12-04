Formula 1 mourns Patrick Tambay. The 73-year-old French driver had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease for some time. His death was announced by his family.

Tambay raced in F1 from 1977 to 1986, contesting 114 Grands Prix and getting two victories, both at the wheel of a Ferrari. He arrived in Maranello in 1982, late in the season, to take the place of Gilles Villeneuve, who died tragically in Belgium. His career in the top racing series began in 1977 with his debut behind the wheel of a Surtees and the rest of the season in an Ensign. His good performances open the doors to McLaren for him

Tambay remains in the English team also in 1979. As a teammate he finds John Watson, who replaced James Hunt. The single-seater turns out to be uncompetitive and Tambay’s season turns out to be a failure, without even a placement in the points zone.

In 1980 McLaren preferred Alain Prost to him. Tambay is left without a steering wheel and decides to return to CanAm racing.

In 1981 he had the opportunity to return to F1 with Theodore Racing, where he won the only point of the season in the first race. Halfway through the championship he moved to Ligier to replace Pierre Jabouille. At the end of the season he finds himself unemployed again and his career seems over. It will be a tragic event that will give him the last and decisive opportunity: after Villeneuve’s death in qualifying for the Belgian GP, ​​he agrees with Ferrari and gets back on track in the Dutch GP at Zandvoort. In the next race, in Great Britain, he finished third and climbed the podium for the first time.

But for the Cavallino it was a terrible year: Pironi broke both legs in Germany. Tambay wins the race and dedicates it to Villeneuve. In the Italian GP he then obtained second place behind his future teammate, compatriot René Arnoux. A shoulder injury forces him to miss two GPs. He ends the season with 25 points and seventh place in the general standings.

1983 ended him in fourth position, his best result ever, but at the end of the season he was replaced in Ferrari by Michele Alboreto. He still runs for two seasons with Renault, where he replaces Prost, and one with Lola.

His total booty is 11 podiums, 5 pole positions and 2 successes. In addition to his skill at the wheel, he is remembered for his style and class that earn him the definition of a gentleman driver.