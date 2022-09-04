Listen to the audio version of the article

The Dutch Grand Prix escapes Hamilton first, then Russell, in favor of Verstappen. Despite being the home race, the reigning champion, poleman and favorite to win the 2022 season, was not in the best shape. It was not on a capital day like last Sunday, when the advantage was marked and apparently unbridgeable. Today we saw a whole different dynamic. All in all interesting for the show of the day, even if the championship match is getting closer and closer to the definitive arithmetic seal.

In short, Max wins the race but has to contend with the Mercedes and also a little with the Ferraris. Two safety cars. A twist on the border between the naive, the stupid and the useless, with some possible lie to avoid important sanctions (Tsunoda had slowed the car on the track, complaining about a possible ‘unsafe release’, subject to severe penalties, for then leave again, return to the pits and stop in the middle of the track shortly after: an amateur show) and a second necessary safety car, which favored Verstappen, not a little. With a slightly bitter taste at Mercedes, as in the last discussed safety car of the final race of 2021 which awarded the title to Verstappen amidst the collective amazement and dismay. Nonetheless, Mercedes can be satisfied with its performance today.

Of course, it’s a shame for Hamilton, who was doing an incredible test. Mercedes was “risky” with both drivers, but in the end it was Russell who made it to the podium. The seventh in his career, sixth in 2022 and, above all, the highest result ever. While waiting for his first victory, the young Englishman, perhaps held too much on the bench by Toto, is in fourth place in the drivers’ championship at 188 points, behind Verstappen, Leclerc and Perez and ahead of Sainz by 13 points and 30 points. by Hamilton.

The good news of the third place of a Leclerc a little more serene and constant than usual, however, does not make the fans in red completely happy, due to “mess” in Sainz’s first pit stop. 12 seconds waiting on the pitch for a tire not taken by the mechanics is a very human episode but, for a team at that level, given other serious mistakes during the season, they are simply unforgivable. A third place burned out too soon. As if that were not enough, at the end of the race he also took a 5 second penalty officially imposed by the race direction for “unsafe release”.

In general, at Ferrari they have been out of sync with the strategy and use of the tires: a deja-vu that we hope to leave behind in the coming seasons. Wanting to try hard to look at the glass half full, it was nice to see the colors and the Ferrari name on the podium again, not only thanks to the homonymous official Trentino supplier. Just as it was nice to get a better figure than Spa. But in the direct confrontation with Red Bull, there is little to say: it is always behind.