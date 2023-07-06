Formula 1: Next attempt at record season

Formula 1

It should work on the second try. After 2023, Formula 1 is once again entering the new season with a record calendar of 24 races. In 2024, however, the premier class of motorsport will also come up with a few innovations. The first two races at the start of the season in Bahrain (March 2nd) and Saudi Arabia (March 9th) will take place on a Saturday due to the month of Ramadan.



05.07.2023 16.54

Online since yesterday, 4:54 p.m. (Update: yesterday, 5:43 p.m.)

Actually, there should have been 24 Formula 1 races for the first time this year. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, the race in Shanghai, China, was canceled in spring with much advance notice, and Imola, Italy, could not start either due to the flood disaster. Despite all efforts, there was no replacement for both events, but next year everything should go according to plan again.

For the first time since 2019, there will also be driving in China (April 21). The Japanese GP has been rescheduled and will now take place two weeks before the race in China due to geographical issues. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix moved to the second half of the year, with Baku being the venue for the race on September 15, 2024.

We’re already excited for next year with the reveal of our 2024 calendar! 🗓️✨ Here’s three of the biggest stand-outs from the news 👇#F1 https://t.co/XRB0RziTKh — Formula 1 (@F1) July 5, 2023

Once again, three World Championship races will take place in the USA. Miami, Austin in Texas and the gambler’s paradise of Las Vegas welcome Formula 1 as they did this year. Exceptions to the stronger regionalization are Miami (May 5) and Canada (May 9), which take place immediately after and before races on another continent. According to APA information, the organizers were against a merger in this case. However, part of a bundle is the Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring on June 30th, which now appears with Spain (June 23rd) and then Great Britain (July 7th) as a “triple header” on the calendar. The season ends on December 8th in Abu Dhabi.

“Towards a more sustainable calendar”

“Our journey towards a more sustainable calendar will continue in the coming years as we continue to optimize operations as part of our commitment to Net Zero 2030,” said Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 President and CEO. The Italian believes, ” that this calendar offers the right balance between traditional races and new and existing venues”.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem added: “We want to make the global spectacle of Formula 1 more efficient in terms of environmental compatibility and more manageable for the traveling employees who devote so much of their time to our sport.”

World Cup calendar 2024

02.03. Bahrain Sachir 09.03. Saudi Arabia Jeddah 24.03. Australia Melbourne 07.04. Japan Suzuka 21.04. China Shanghai 05.05. Miami 05/19 Emilia-Romagna Imola 26.05. Monaco Monte Carlo 09.06. Canada Montreal 23.06. Spain Barcelona 30.06. Austria Spielberg 07.07. Great Britain Silverstone 21.07. Hungary Budapest 28.07 Belgium Spa-Francorchamps 25.08. Netherlands Zandvoort 01.09. Italy Monza 15.09. Azerbaijan Baku 22.09. Singapore 20.10. US Austin 27.10. Mexico Mexico City 03.11. Brazil Sao Paulo 23.11. Las Vegas 01.12. Qatar Lusail 08.12. Abu Dhabi Yas Marina

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

