Formula 1, Perez on pole at the Miami Grand Prix: then Alonso and Sainz. Chaos in qualifying: Leclerc ends up against the barriers and blocks Verstappen (9th)

Chaotic and bittersweet qualification al Miami Grand Prix for Ferrari. Carlos Sainz in fact, he will start third – best position on the starting grid at the beginning of 2023 – while Charles Leclerc he will have to line up on the fourth row, on the seventh pitch, after hitting the barriers in turn 7 during his second attempt in Q3. The Monegasque, who had shown that he could fight for pole position like his teammate, involuntarily reduced Q3 to a single attempt for everyone. The Mexican therefore took pole position Sergio Perez with his Red Bull: the Spaniard was then classified in second place Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), followed precisely by the compatriot Sainz.

Today’s race is therefore enriched by variables that promise great show: while on the one hand Carlos will try to bring home the first podium of his season, Charles will be called upon to come back from behind, in the company of his all-time rivals, Verstappen, but also Lewis Hamilton (13th) and George Russell, who will start from sixth to the Monegasque. Changing weather conditions are not excluded either, with thunderstorms that could hit the circuit, making the asphalt conditions of the Miami International Autodrome even more treacherous: “A really interesting qualifying was coming up and I have the feeling that I could have fought even for something more, but this third position is not to throw. It was an unlucky moment for Charles but these are things that can happen and tomorrow we’ll be back to pushing hard,” said Sainz. “The race certainly doesn’t look easy, and we’ll always have to keep an eye on the weather conditions. But tomorrow we want to play our cards to bring home an important result,” added the Spaniard. And Leclerc’s ‘mea culpa’ was not long in coming: “I pushed too hard on my second attempt in Q3 and I’m not looking for excuses. We will start from seventh position tomorrow and the weather could reshuffle the cards. I hope for a clean race in which I will try to get back to the top positions of the group,” he said. The appointment is at 21:30 Italian time.

THE STARTING GRID – 1. Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1’26”841 at the average speed of 224.354 km/h 2. Fernando Alonso (Esp) Aston Martin 1’27”202 2nd row 3. Carlos Sainz (Esp) Ferrari 1’27”349 4. Kevin Magnussen (Dan) Haas 1’27”767 3rd row 5. Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1’27”786 6. George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes 1’27”804 4th row 7. Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1’27”861 8. Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1’27”935 5th row 9. Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1’27”363 10. Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo 1’27”363 6th row 11. Alexander Albon (GBR) Williams 1’27”795 12. Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas 1’27”903 7th row 13. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes 1’27”975 14. Zhou Guanyu (Chn) Alfa Romeo 1’28”091 8th row 15. Nyck De Vries (Ned) AlphaTauri 1’28”395 16. Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1’28”394 9th row 17. Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Alpha Tauri 1’28” 429 18. Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1’28”476 10th row 19. Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1’28”484 20. Logan Sargeant (Usa) Williams 1’28”577