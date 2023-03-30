Russell is not alone in his opinion. The Brit would support a more streamlined schedule for race weekends, as would some of his peers. “It’s good to question what we’re doing and how our formats can be further developed,” said Frenchman Pierre Gasly from the Alpine team. The German Nico Hülkenberg from the US racing team Haas added: “We have a lot of training. You can certainly discuss that.”

One hour of training is currently available to the drivers in three units on a normal race weekend. Two practice runs take place on Friday, and another one before qualification on Saturday. “You don’t need that. I don’t think Formula 1 should have three times as much practice as either Formula 2 or Formula 3,” Russell said. In the junior series there is only one training session, which could also be the case in the premier class in the future.

APA/AFP/Paul Crock



F1 boss Domenicali wants to upgrade training

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali got the ball rolling. The 57-year-old Italian is open to any changes that make the product more attractive. “I would be in favor of canceling free practice sessions. They’re useful for the engineers and the drivers, but the public doesn’t like them,” Domenicali told Sport TV last weekend as part of the MotoGP race in Portugal.

Formula 1 World Cup standings and calendar

Domenicali is therefore thinking more about upgrading the Friday training sessions rather than abolishing or reducing them. “I want the drivers to constantly have to fight for something that counts in the championship fight. Sprint races are just the first example, and they can be improved upon. I also want free practice sessions on Friday to be upgraded and maybe points awarded for that. I want Friday to be more relevant,” said Domenicali.

With the introduction of sprint races, the process has changed slightly in recent years. There will be six sprints this season in Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium, Austin, Qatar and Brazil – and the trend is rising. Then the qualifying takes place on Friday, the mini races follow on Saturday and thus create an incentive for more competition on the track before the actual Grand Prix on Sunday. “Having action on Friday is important to us and entertainment,” said Russell.

relief for employees

However, with more and more races – 23 are planned this year – Russell also suggested starting the weekend later. It should only be on the track on Friday afternoon, not in the morning. “That would bring a lot,” said the director of the drivers’ association GPDA with a view to the teams. Hundreds of employees could only travel to the routes on Thursday, not on Wednesday. “That would give a lot of people more nights in their own bed,” Russell said.

The reason for this is the growing workload in the racing teams due to the steadily increasing number of races. The number of races could increase to 30 per year in the coming years. For the teams, this is both a blessing and a curse. Of course, more races bring more money, but on the other hand, the employees are at their breaking point. It probably wouldn’t hurt to break up old structures and slow down a bit, at least in this respect.