Formula 1: Ricciardo must seize the moment

The 34-year-old Ricciardo replaces the Dutchman Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri, who was dismissed by the motorsport managers at Red Bull around Horner and Helmut Marko after zero points in ten races.

At the end of the previous season, Ricciardo had to say goodbye to McLaren and returned to Red Bull as a backup driver. He drove for the Austrian team from 2014 to 2018 and had won seven of his eight Grand Prix races there, including in Hungary in 2014. He had his best years at the World Cup in 2014 and 2016, when he finished third in the final standings.

Ricciardo is looking forward to his comeback

Daniel Ricciardo is back in Formula 1. After Nyck de Vries was sorted out at AlphaTauri, the Australian is looking forward to his comeback this weekend in Budapest, which came faster than expected for him.

Red Bull only as an option in the longer term

In any case, Ricciardo’s time at AlphaTauri is limited, as Horner explained in the Formula 1 podcast “F1 Nation”. “At the moment there is only something until the end of the season. So there’s no thought or expectation beyond that,” said the Brit, adding, “He’s keen to fight for the 2025 Red Bull spot. That is his great goal and intention. And I think he sees AlphaTauri as the best way to apply for 2025.”

Reuters/David W Cerny Like in Hungary in 2014, Daniel Ricciardo would like to celebrate again in the future

Horner clarified that there was no place at Red Bull Racing next year after there had been repeated speculation that World Championship runner-up Perez could be replaced during the season. “Of course, our drivers will be Max (Verstappen, note) and Checo again next year, but it’s always good to have talent in reserve.”

Separation pain at de Vries

Meanwhile, de Vries has also spoken out. “I would like to thank Red Bull and ‘Scuderia’ AlphaTauri for giving me the opportunity to live my dream,” wrote the 28-year-old on Instagram. “Of course it hurts that the Formula 1 opportunity I’ve dreamed of for so long ends prematurely. But life is not the destination, it is a journey. Sometimes you have to take the hard road to get where you want to go.”

As Horner explained, the decision to change drivers was made quite quickly during last week’s tests at Silverstone. “Everything went a little quicker than expected, the test drives weren’t even over yet. Helmut (Marko, note) spoke to Nyck, he brought him over to us,” said the Englishman. “It was obviously a difficult situation for Nyck recently. There were great expectations because although he is not an experienced Formula 1 driver, he is a very experienced driver. He didn’t quite get it right and it made us question what our options are.”

