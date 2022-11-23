Arriving in June as interim general secretary for motorsport, she had a key role in the BudgetGate involving Red Bull and in the Anti-hopping Technical Directive. And the controversies about her assignment, after she had been in Mercedes as a consultant to Wolff, have never subsided

After the rumors and above all the controversies of recent times in Formula 1, it is now official: Shaila-Ann Rao, a former Mercedes manager, is leaving the scene from the top of the International Automobile Federation, whose appointment last June had raised concerns among rival teams and which at the same time played a key role in the budget cap case with Red Bull playing a negative role.

Former advisor to Toto Wolff — Rao joined the FIA ​​in June as interim secretary general for motorsport, replacing Peter Bayer following his departure from the motor sport governing body. Previously, Rao was always at the FIA ​​as legal director between 2016 and 2018 and then joined Mercedes as general adviser and later as special adviser to team principal Toto Wolff. And so the competing teams of Mercedes will no longer have to worry about the fact that a former member of the Brackley team occupies a prominent position within the FIA.

Thanksgiving from Ben Sulayem — As confirmed by the International Automobile Federation itself through an official note published on the website, President Mohammaed Ben Sulayem thanked Shaila-Ann Rao for her work: «On behalf of all FIA members, I would like to thank Shaila-Ann for his invaluable contribution in his role as interim Secretary General for Motor Sport during an important transition phase for the organisation. In particular, Shaila-Ann has provided me with great support regarding Formula 1, always acting with professionalism and integrity. Shaila-Ann Rao has returned to the FIA ​​to assist the new presidential team during their transition period as interim general secretary for motor sport. Shaila-Ann has managed this transition period successfully, providing invaluable support and assistance to the FIA ​​President and the organization during this period which is coming to a close. Shaila-Ann will therefore leave the FIA ​​at the end of the Formula 1 season."

Anti-porpoising, help Mercedes — It was Shaila-Ann Rao who telephoned Red Bull boss Christian Horner an hour after Max Verstappen’s world title win at Suzuka to confirm to the Red Bull team principal that his team had failed to meet the Budget Cap in 2021. more and more Shaila-Ann Rao is considered a key figure in the process that led to the anti-porpoising technical directive 039.