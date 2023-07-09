Home » Formula 1: Stand and stream of the GP in Silverstone
Formula 1: Stand and stream of the GP in Silverstone

Formula 1: Stand and stream of the GP in Silverstone

Silverstone hosts the British Grand Prix on Sunday. In qualifying for the tenth race of the season, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen prevailed over the surprisingly strong McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. The race can currently be seen live on ORF1.

