Formula 1: Standing in qualifying for the Hungarian GP

Qualifying is on the program for the Hungarian GP on Saturday. A new tire rule will be used for the first time in Hungary, with the teams only having eleven sets of tires instead of 13 at their disposal. In qualifying, it is also specified which tires the drivers have to put on.
Formula 1
22.07.2023 15.59
