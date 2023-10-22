Home » Formula 1: Standings in the US Grand Prix
Sports

Formula 1: Standings in the US Grand Prix

by admin
Formula 1: Standings in the US Grand Prix

Formula 1

The fifth-to-last race of this year’s World Championship season will take place on Sunday at the Circuit of The Americas near the Texas capital Austin: the US Grand Prix. Max Verstappen won the sprint on Saturday, but in the Grand Prix the world champion from the Netherlands is in the role of hunter for pole man Charles Leclerc after sixth place in qualifying.

22.10.2023 21.06

Online since today, 9:06 p.m

See also  MLB, Rays looking into social-media posts involving Wander Franco

You may also like

Barcelona Faces Athletic Bilbao in Crucial LaLiga Clash

Serie A: Milan Juventus LIVE and PHOTO –...

Qin Haiyang and Zhang Yufei Dominate at the...

Filippo Inzaghi’s Debut as Salernitana Coach: Guillermo Ochoa...

Japan Open: Ben Shelton claims maiden ATP Tour...

McKeown Breaks World Record, Zhang Yufei and Qin...

South Africa player targeted by internal investigation for...

Michigan State University Apologizes for Hitler Image Displayed...

Roma Monza result 0-1, goal by El Shaarawy...

Improving the Barrier-Free Environment for the 4th Asian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy