Formula 1: Standings in the US Grand Prix

Formula 1

The fifth-to-last race of this year’s World Championship season will take place on Sunday at the Circuit of The Americas near the Texas capital Austin: the US Grand Prix. Max Verstappen won the sprint on Saturday, but in the Grand Prix the world champion from the Netherlands is in the role of hunter for pole man Charles Leclerc after sixth place in qualifying.



22.10.2023 21.06

Online since today, 9:06 p.m

Share this: Facebook

X

