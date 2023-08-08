Formula 1: Star reveals changing ideas!

He is considered one of the most talented racing drivers in Formula 1. Quite a few are convinced that he is a future world champion. We’re talking about Lando Norris. No wonder there are always rumors of a change about him. Most recently, he was in conversation with Red Bull.

Now the Formula 1 star has revealed that he was actually considering leaving McLaren. The reason for this was the weak performances of the team at the beginning of the year. In the meantime the situation has changed drastically.

Formula 1: Norris reveals changing thoughts

In the first eight races, sixth place in Australia was Lando Norris’ best result. Instead of getting involved at the front, McLaren was struggling in the rear midfield at the start of the season – not enough for the Brit’s claims and apparently a reason to consider a change.

“But in the back of my mind I have this impatient game: ‘Can I last a few more years or is it time to look for something else?'” he told Sky Sport UK.

McLaren turns the tide

But the upswing in the past few races made all thoughts disappear. “The more we’ve accomplished over the past few weeks, the more confident I am in my decision to stay through 2025 and the more confident I am that together we can achieve our goals going forward.”

McLaren made an impressive comeback in Austria. At Silverstone and Hungary, Norris finished second behind Verstappen. With numerous updates, the papaya-orange speedster is competitive again in Formula 1.

“I want to win championships”

“I guess I’m a loyal guy in that regard. I joined the team, they gave me a chance in Formula 1 and I want to deliver and be successful for them. I want to win races with McLaren. I want to win papaya, I want to win championships,” Norris explained.

The Brit extended his contract early in 2022 until the end of 2025. The decision came as a surprise to many. Norris is considered one of the greatest talents in Formula 1, as a future world champion. Can he achieve this goal with McLaren? Many experts doubt that.

