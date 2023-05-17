Formula 1: Storm in Imola: Formula 1 paddock cleared

Status: 05/16/2023 8:18 p.m

Heavy rainfall in Italy also worries Formula 1. A few days before the race in Imola, civil protection clears the paddock.

Heavy storms slowed down preparations for the Formula 1 race in Imola. For safety reasons, the Italian Civil Protection ordered the paddock at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari to be cleared.

The nearby river Santerno is threatening to burst its banks because of the heavy rains, the media reported. The staff of the Formula 1 teams who were busy with construction work in the pit lane and in the paddock had to leave the track in the afternoon.

Region affected by downpours for weeks

So far, however, there have been no floods on the route. The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, for which training sessions begin on Friday, is currently not in danger, it said. The heavy rain is expected to subside on Thursday night.

The region has been hit by storms for weeks. At the beginning of May, two people were killed in floods and hundreds had to leave their homes. The Alpha Tauri team, which has its racing factory in Faenza, very close to Imola, recently sent its condolences to the victims of the storm on the sidelines of the race in Miami. “Some of our employees were also affected. In this difficult time, our thoughts are with them and with everyone who is affected,” wrote the racing team on Twitter.

The Grand Prix in Imola is the sixth round of the season. Formula 1 begins its European season with the race. This is followed by the World Championship races in Monaco and Barcelona within two weeks.