Formula 1

The Formula 1 season continues on Sunday with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah. The field of drivers is led by Red Bull driver Sergio Perez ahead of Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and George Russell (Mercedes). Winner and defending champion Max Verstappen only starts from 15th place on the grid. The second World Cup run can currently be seen live on ORF1 and in the live stream.

