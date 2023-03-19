Home Sports Formula 1: Stream and status at the GP in Saudi Arabia
Formula 1: Stream and status at the GP in Saudi Arabia

Formula 1: Stream and status at the GP in Saudi Arabia

The Formula 1 season continues on Sunday with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah. The field of drivers is led by Red Bull driver Sergio Perez ahead of Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and George Russell (Mercedes). Winner and defending champion Max Verstappen only starts from 15th place on the grid. The second World Cup run can currently be seen live on ORF1 and in the live stream.

19.03.2023 18.00

Online since today, 6 p.m

