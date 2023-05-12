Formula 1 | Tension in Formula 1! Barcelona and Madrid “face off” for being the headquarters of the Spanish GP

The Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix celebrates its 33rd edition this 2023 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and has the license renewed until 2026

Now, the city of Madrid plans to submit a bid for a semi-urban circuit in Madrid from the date the contract ends, according to ‘Relevo’

The Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix celebrates its 33rd edition this 2023 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya without interruption. In addition, after the pandemic, it was renewed the license for the headquarters of this Grand Prix until the year 2026.

Despite that, the city of Madrid plans to present a bid for a semi-urban circuit in Madrid from the date of completion of the contractaccording to ‘Relevo’.

Faced with this confrontation between the two cities, José Luis Santamaría, general director of the Catalan facility, has made it clear in a conversation with the media outlet ‘Relevo’ that the objective of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is to continue celebrating the Grand Prix “in the long term”.

“We from day 1 that we signed the renewal contract until 2026 we have already been talking about the future. Our relations with Formula 1 are constant, very close and very good.. And ours aim is none other than renewal of long-term contractsbecause when we are immersed in a strategic plan for investment, adaptation and improvement of the facility, that must always be linked to long-term contracts“, has declared Santa Maria.

About the candidacy of Madrid to have a Big prizethe general manager of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has explained that “we have no knowledge of the project, we know nothing, with which we cannot speak. Yes, it is true that our contract is in force and that we will be there. The only goal is long-term renewal. And the facts show it“.

Finally, given the possibility of alternate with Madrid as the venue for the Spanish F1 GP, Jose Luis Santamaria has pointed out that “This is a topic that has been raised for many years.alternating with other tests on the peninsula and our position has always been the same. We want to have the great prize here followed, continuous. And in fact these 33 years it has been like this“.

It seems that from 2026 there will be a strong confrontation between the cities of Barcelona y Madrid to be able to be the headquarters of the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix.