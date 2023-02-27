Home Sports Formula 1, the official calendar of the 2023 World Championship: races and dates
Formula 1, the official calendar of the 2023 World Championship: races and dates

by admin
Formula 1, the official calendar of the 2023 World Championship: races and dates

The World Championship starts on March 5 in Bahrain and ends on November 26 with the grand finale in Abu Dhabi. The 23 scheduled races have been officially confirmed, in which the great novelty of Las Vegas and the double Italian round of Imola and Monza stand out. The stage in China has been canceled and will not be replaced. Double the Sprints (6). Here is the complete 2023 calendar, so you don’t miss a second on Sky Sport and streaming on NOW

