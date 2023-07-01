Formula 1: Track limits cause trouble in Spielberg

Formula 1

Max Verstappen has complained about the chaos caused by many canceled lap times due to the narrow track markings in qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix. “It was stupid what was done there. We looked like amateurs because so many times were dropped. People might say just stay inside the white line. But that’s not so easy with the speed,” said the Dutchman on ORF.



Although the Red Bull driver and reigning world champion ultimately prevailed just ahead of Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari, a fast time was also canceled for him because he had not stayed within the markings on the course. “It’s one of the worst tracks for that. At the end of the lap, the tires get hot and you can’t control them as much. It’s difficult to tell if you’re outside. We have to think about that,” said Verstappen.

Overall, this offense was punished 47 times in the time hunt. Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez was hit particularly hard. In the second qualifying section, the Mexican didn’t even score a lap on the tarmac and was eliminated prematurely in 15th place. So the chances for the world championship runner-up in the race on Sunday (3 p.m., live on ORF1) are bad to make it far up the field.

Verstappen-Pole in Spielberg

Max Verstappen underlined his favorite position for the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday with the 26th pole position of his career. The Dutchman sprinted to first place on the grid for the fourth time in a row at the Red Bull Ring on Friday, but only edged Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari by a hair’s breadth. The track limits once again caused trouble in Spielberg.

Marko protects Perez

“The speed was there. The history of the line is an unfortunate thing,” said Red Bull’s motorsport advisor Helmut Marko, who defended Perez. The 33-year-old was just unlucky, “but he had the speed for the front,” said Marko. But Perez missed the top ten for the fourth time in a row in a qualifier.

“He just needs a sense of achievement now,” said Marko, who also complained about the very narrow track markings. “You have to come up with a different solution for next year,” says the 80-year-old from Styria.

Before the Grand Prix on Saturday in Styria, everything is initially focused on the sprint. At 12.00 p.m. the starting line-up will be determined in the sprint shootout, followed by the mini race over 100 kilometers from 4.30 p.m. (everything live on ORF1 and in the live stream). Perez won the first competition of this kind this year in the Azerbaijani capital Baku.

Austrian Grand Prix

Final standings in Qualifying: 1. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 1:04.391 2. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 1:04.439 3. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 1:04.581 4. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 1:04.658 5. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 1:04.819 6. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 1:04.893 7. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin 1:04.911 8. Nico Hülkenberg GER Haas 1:05.090 9. Pierre Gasly FRA Alpine 1:05.170 10. Alexander Albon THA Williams 1:05.823 Out in Q2 : 11. George Russell GBR Mercedes 1:05.428 12. Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine 1:05.453 13. Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren 1:05.605 14. Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo 1:05.680 15. Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull 2:06.688 * Out in Q1: 16. Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 1:05.784 17. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 1:05.818 18. Logan Sargeant USA Williams 1:05.948 19. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas 1:05.971 20. Nyck de Vries NED Alpha Tauri 1:05.971 :05,974

* Fast lap canceled due to exceeding track limits

Starting lineup: 1. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 2. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 3. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 4. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 5. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 6. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 7. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin 8. Nico Hülkenberg GER Haas 9. Pierre Gasly FRA Alpine 10. Alexander Albon THA Williams 11. George Russell GBR Mercedes 12. Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine 13. Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren 14. Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo 15. Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull 16. Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 17. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 18. Logan Sargeant USA Williams 19. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas 20. Nyck de Vries NED Alpha Tauri

