Formula 1: Verstappen cracks two brands in Canada

With his second success in Canada in a row, Verstappen also extended his lead in the World Cup. The Dutchman is now already 69 points ahead of his closest pursuer and team-mate Sergio Perez. The Mexican made up six places in the race and snatched the fastest lap at the last minute, but still lost a lot of ground to Verstappen in sixth place. Perez’s lead over Alonso fell to nine points to the same extent.

But the happy winner was Verstappen for the sixth time in the eighth race and for the fourth time en suite. “I am absolutely happy. It wasn’t such a clear race at all,” said the 25-year-old, who mainly struggled with the tyres. “We’ve been pretty much back and forth. I expected the race to be something like that, but it was difficult with the conditions to keep the tires warm. But we managed to win again.” Verstappen described the fact that he was able to break the hundred for his team as “very special and unbelievable. It’s fun, but we also work hard.”

IMAGO/Motorsport Images/Jake Grant Verstappen ensured the anniversary victory of the “Bulls” with a confident performance

In the Red Bull box, too, the joy of the anniversary victory was correspondingly great. The racing team celebrated the first in April 2009 in Shanghai. At that time, the German Sebastian Vettel was still in the cockpit. “It’s a shame that he couldn’t experience it anymore,” said Helmut Marko of Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz, who died in 2022 and who once bought the Jaguar team, “that was a big risk at the time. Our expectations were that we might win a Grand Prix.” Only four other teams – Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes and Williams – had previously achieved the mark of 100 Grand Prix victories.

Alonso’s plan doesn’t work

Behind the world championship dominator, Alonso in the Aston Martin also finished on the podium for the sixth time this season. But the Spaniard had expected a little more before the race. “We had actually hoped to challenge Red Bull a bit more. But right at the start I lost the place to Lewis and then it was a constant struggle. Lewis was always pushing – I didn’t have a single lap where I could relax a bit. But it felt really good, I want to push harder next time.”

IMAGO/Motorsport Images/Zak Mauger Alonso (right) and Hamilton fought a tough duel for second place

With a smile on his face, Hamilton faced the first interviews after the business trip to Canada was significantly more successful than previously assumed. “It was a great weekend for us. The Aston Martins were a little further along than we were with the upgrades. But we have also evolved. We want to keep this consistency,” said the Briton. “We knew that this would not be our strongest track because we have problems in the slow corners,” added Hamilton. “We have to give the car more downforce at the rear, but I think we’ll be able to do that at some point.”

In the shadow of the podium, the Ferraris could also look forward to a successful working day. Both Monegasque Charles Leclerc and his Spanish teammate Carlos Sainz made up six places compared to the starting grid and finished fourth and fifth ahead of Perez. The next stop is the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg on July 2 (3 p.m., live on ORF1). Another sprint is scheduled for the day before the 36th Austrian Grand Prix. The first was won in Baku Perez at the end of April.

Routiniersduell in Verstappen’s Treasures

As usual, the 58th Canadian Grand Prix offered few overtaking maneuvers, but there was a lot of action right from the start – albeit only behind the leader. Because Verstappen – as usual this season – did his rounds confidently. The Dutchman was not discouraged by an early tire failure or by a bird crossing his path.

In the shadow of the Red Bull star, Hamilton recalled his best times. The seven-time world champion caught Alonso cold at the start. The two experienced drivers then fought a heated duel, especially during the pit stop on lap 13 during a safety car phase, when Hamilton pulled out of the parking position just ahead of Alonso and had the Stewarts investigated for an “unsafe release”.

Because the race stewards could not locate any offense by the Englishman, Alonso took revenge on his competitor on the track. On lap 24, the 40-year-old used the DRS advantage and pushed his Aston Martin past the Mercedes. The Spaniard fended off Hamilton’s counterattack with the routine of 366 starts in Formula 1 and then pulled away from him.

Anniversary also for safety car

Even the second pit stops around the 40th lap didn’t change the result, also because a stable order was issued at Ferrari. “Sainz won’t attack you,” were the reassuring words that fourth-placed Leclerc heard in his ear as he set off on the ultimately futile hunt for Hamilton. His Spanish team-mate also played the buffer against the Mexican Perez, who had also moved up six places.

Speaking of the safety car: That was on the track in the early stages because George Russell had battered his Mercedes against a wall. The car driven by Bernd Mayländer also made an appearance to coincide with its anniversary, because 50 years ago a safety car was used for the first time for neutralization at the Canadian Grand Prix – at that time still in Mosport.

Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal

Final standings after 70 laps (305.27 km): 1. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 1:33:58.348 2. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin + 9.570 3. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 14.168 4. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 18.648 5. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 21.540 6. Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull 51.028 7. Alexander Albon THA Williams 1:00.813 8. Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine 1:01.692 9. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 1:04.402 10. Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo 1:04.432 11. .Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren 1:05.101 12. Pierre Gasly FRA Alpine 1:05.249 13. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 1:08.363 14. Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 1:13.423 15. Nico Hülkenberg GER Haas 1 lap 16. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 1 round 17. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas 1 round 18. Nyck de Vries NED Alpha Tauri 1 round

