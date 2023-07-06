Formula 1: Verstappen criticizes the new racing calendar

Formula 1

Two-time world champion Max Verstappen criticized the new racing calendar on Thursday before the British Grand Prix (Sunday, 4 p.m., live on ORF1). The Dutchman is not sure how much longer he will stay in Formula 1, as expanding to a record 24 races is “definitely not helpful” in terms of staying long.



“It’s too many for me, but we have to deal with it,” said Verstappen. Formula 1 published the record calendar of 24 races for 2024 on Wednesday. This ranges from early March to December and ends with two triple headers – three races on consecutive weekends.

Most recently, Verstappen also criticized the sprint format and the engine regulations for 2026. “More things have to come together so that I can decide whether to stay longer or not. All of these things are definitely not helpful,” emphasized the world champion.

Contract until the end of 2028

Verstappen, whose contract runs until the end of 2028, has competed in 172 races in Formula 1 since his debut in 2015. After nine races, the Dutchman is 81 points ahead of his Mexican team-mate Sergio Perez in the world championship standings.

However, the 25-year-old Dutchman’s Mercedes rival George Russell laughed at this, suggesting that the threat of resignation could only be part of the negotiating position for an even more lucrative deal. “I think it’s all a big tactic, his threat to resign,” said the Briton, adding, “I hope he doesn’t. I hope he stays as long as me because I want to fight the best riders in the world.”

World Cup calendar 2024

02.03. Bahrain Sachir 09.03. Saudi Arabia Jeddah 24.03. Australia Melbourne 07.04. Japan Suzuka 21.04. China Shanghai 05.05. Miami 05/19 Emilia-Romagna Imola 26.05. Monaco Monte Carlo 09.06. Canada Montreal 23.06. Spain Barcelona 30.06. Austria Spielberg 07.07. Great Britain Silverstone 21.07. Hungary Budapest 28.07 Belgium Spa-Francorchamps 25.08. Netherlands Zandvoort 01.09. Italy Monza 15.09. Azerbaijan Baku 22.09. Singapore 20.10. US Austin 27.10. Mexico Mexico City 03.11. Brazil Sao Paulo 23.11. Las Vegas 01.12. Qatar Lusail 08.12. Abu Dhabi Yas Marina

