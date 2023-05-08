Formula 1: Verstappen crowns catch-up in Miami

On his 38th victory in the premier class, the Dutchman started his race to catch up early, was already second after just 15 laps and took first place from his team-mate, who drove into the pits, on lap 21. Verstappen himself stayed out until the 46th lap, the stop then did not go optimally, which meant that Perez briefly took the lead – but Verstappen took it back immediately. In qualifying on Saturday, Verstappen was also unlucky when a red flag ended the session prematurely and he had no time to book.

The two Mercedes and Ferrari placed behind the two Red Bull drivers and Alonso, with George Russell fourth and Lewis Hamilton sixth. Carlos Sainz finished fifth and Charles Leclerc had to settle for seventh.

Verstappen wins after catching up The Dutchman races from ninth to first place.

In the world championship standings, Verstappen initially extended his lead over Perez to 14 points. The first five races of the season all went to Red Bull, with Verstappen leading victories three to two ahead of Perez. In the eternal Red Bull statistics, Verstappen has now drawn level with the victory record (38) of four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

“We made it quiet and clean”

“That was a good race. I stayed out of the problems and stayed out with the hard tires for a long time. That made all the difference. We have laid it out quietly and cleanly. It’s always great when you win from ninth place,” explained Verstappen in the first interview after the race.

APA/AFP/Getty Images/Jared C. Tilton



Perez, who would have taken the lead in the World Championship for the first time with a win, took second place calmly. “I gave everything. The first stint was really weak with the yellow tire. That influenced my strategy. Max was just fast and got the win he deserved.”

Behind, Alonso did his laps alone. “It was a lonely race for me. Up front we had nothing to do with Red Bull. But there wasn’t much going on behind us either. Ferrari was weaker than expected. My start was a little bad, but everything else was good. Of course, the podium finish is good. Now we have four podiums, but we want more. But the Red Bulls are unbeatable at the moment.”

Verstappen relies on the right tires

“The decisive factor was that Max started with hard tires, overtook the cars in front of him relatively quickly and both drivers did great tire management,” said Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko on ORF. “The hard tire was better than was generally assumed. And Max, we know, can drive unbelievable times in extreme situations. That’s where he showed his potential.”

After a start without major incidents, Perez tried to get away. However, this only worked to a manageable extent. Rather, Verstappen was the fastest man in the field with hard tires and, as expected, made up position after position. He overtook Leclerc and Kevin Magnussen’s Haas in one go. By the 14th lap, Verstappen had caught up with second-placed Alonso and shook off the Spaniard on the 15th.

Verstappen already third (lap 14) The Dutchman immediately started his race to catch up.

The 25-year-old World Championship leader also had the harder set of tires than Perez, who had to swap out his medium tires earlier in the pits. After lap 20, the Mexican changed the tires and Verstappen took the lead. However, the Dutchman didn’t manage to extend his lead over Perez to such an extent that he would certainly remain in the lead during a pit stop.

Verstappen finally overtakes Perez (lap 47) The Dutchman regains first place.

The two drove practically identical lap times before Perez eased off from the 40th lap. After Verstappen’s tire swap on lap 46, he came back onto the track behind the Mexican, but overtook his rival after two laps and rushed to victory.

Miami puts on a big show again

For the second time a Formula 1 race took place in Miami around the Hard Rock Stadium of the Miami Dolphins NFL team and once again the Americans put on a great show. Numerous stars did the honour, some also took part in a new supporting act: Rapper LL Cool J presented the 20 drivers, while his colleague will.i.am and the orchestra provided the background music. Formula 1 reported 270,000 spectators on the three Grand Prix days. The premier class fascinates the masses in the USA like never before.

Showact von LL Cool J The US rapper presented the squad in Miami.

Stars and starlets from the worlds of film, music and sports cavorted on the “Starting Grid”, including Vin Diesel, Shakira, Roger Federer, Juan Martin Del Potro, Venus and Serena Williams, Gabriela Sabatini, Lindsey Vonn and NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who won the Super Bowl for the first time three years ago.

