Formula 1: Verstappen extends pole subscription in Spielberg

In the end, 48 thousandths decided in favor of Verstappen and against the Monegasque Ferrari driver, who won the Austrian Grand Prix last year. Carlos Sainz secured third place on the grid in the second Ferrari, 0.19 seconds behind. Next to the Spaniard is Brit Lando Norris in a McLaren (0.267), who banished his compatriot and record world champion Lewis Hamilton to the third row of the grid in a Mercedes.

Verstappen had to worry about pole position for a moment on Friday evening, but can keep it. The world champion was summoned by the race stewards but there were no consequences. The 25-year-old was accused of obstructing the Haas team’s Kevin Magnussen on the track. But that was not the case, as Formula 1 announced.

Verstappen-Pole in Spielberg

Max Verstappen has underlined his favorite position for the Austrian Grand Prix with the 26th pole position of his career. The Dutchman raced to first place on the grid for the fourth time in a row at the Red Bull Ring on Friday, but only edged Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari by a hair’s breadth. The track limits once again caused trouble in Spielberg.

Track limit is Perez’s undoing

A big loser was once again Sergio Perez, counted at Red Bull. The Mexican was once again on the track in Q2 and will only start the Grand Prix from 15th place on the grid on Sunday. This time, the strict race director Niels Wittich was fatal to Perez, who canceled two fast laps by the Red Bull driver because he exceeded the track limits. A decision that Perez commented on with hefty insults via pit radio. “What a damn joke about the track limit,” Perez said.

Unlike his team-mate, Verstappen was able to take a deep breath and grabbed his fourth win at the Red Bull Ring on Sunday after losing out to Leclerc last year. At that time, the Dutchman won the sprint, which is also on the program for Saturday. Qualifying for the second sprint decision of the year is scheduled for 12 p.m., the race over 100 km for 4.30 p.m. (both live on ORF1).

Full length Q3

In an exciting Q3, Verstappen secured pole position in Spielberg just ahead of Leclerc.

“It was all about survival”

In the sprint, however, Verstappen, like his teammate Perez, has to pay attention to the track limitations. Because even the world champion had a fast lap canceled in Q1. “It was very difficult because of the track limits. These are high-speed corners that are difficult to assess. It was all about surviving and getting a good lap. I’m happy that I’m on pole,” said Verstappen about the extension of his subscription to pole position in Upper Styria. However, the 25-year-old warned of the competition in view of the narrow gap and with reference to 2022: “Like every year, it’s tight here.”

Ferrari ace Leclerc was accordingly satisfied with his qualifying due to the narrow gap. “It feels good to have a clean qualifying and to be on the front row. It felt better than last time. I was very close on the last lap, but we really didn’t expect that at all. It was a good step forward,” said the Monegasse, who had celebrated Ferrari’s last win to date at the same place last year.

ORF timetable

Saturday: 11:25 F1 News 11:55 Sprint Shootout (Start 12:00) 16:00 Sprint Race (Start 16:30) 17:10 F1 Analysis

Sunday: 1:20 p.m.: F1 news 2:20 p.m.: The race (start 3:00 p.m.) 5:00 p.m.: F1 motorhome

Sainz, who had to flee from his burning car in 2022, also drew hope from the strong performance in qualifying. “We had a strong qualification as a team. We’re closer to Max, closer than expected. We have to be happy with that. Red Bull is still ahead, but we’re in a good position with both cars for Sunday. Let’s see how the car develops from one day to the next. But the conditions can be completely different on Saturday,” said the Spanish Ferrari driver.

Debate on route limitation

The many canceled times due to exceeding the track limits was the number one topic of conversation after qualifying. Not only Perez, but also Mercedes driver George Russell missed the third qualifying lap in eleventh place due to a canceled fast lap. Pole man Verstappen therefore didn’t mince his words in the ORF interview: “Today it was really stupid what was done there. We looked like amateurs because so many times were dropped. People might say just stay inside the white line. But that’s not so easy with the speed,” said the Dutchman.

The track limits at the Red Bull Ring were already a hotly debated topic last year. “It’s one of the worst tracks for that. At the end of the lap, the tires get hot and you can’t control them as much. From the car it is difficult to judge whether you are outside or not. We share tracks with MotoGP, they have different track conditions. We have to think about that,” said Verstappen.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff also found Russell’s deleted lap “annoying”, but solving the problem was “not easy. Either you build huge curbs where everyone destroys their car if they drive over them, or a gravel bed or whatever.” Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko brought up a similar solution, but demanded it for the race on Sunday more goodwill, because the fourth time the track limits are exceeded, you will be disqualified. “Then we’ll have a result after an hour,” said the Styrian sarcastically.

Austrian Grand Prix

Final standings in Qualifying: 1. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 1:04.391 2. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 1:04.439 3. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 1:04.581 4. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 1:04.658 5. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 1:04.819 6. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 1:04.893 7. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin 1:04.911 8. Nico Hülkenberg GER Haas 1:05.090 9. Pierre Gasly FRA Alpine 1:05.170 10. Alexander Albon THA Williams 1:05.823 Out in Q2 : 11. George Russell GBR Mercedes 1:05.428 12. Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine 1:05.453 13. Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren 1:05.605 14. Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo 1:05.680 15. Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull 2:06.688 * Out in Q1: 16. Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 1:05.784 17. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 1:05.818 18. Logan Sargeant USA Williams 1:05.948 19. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas 1:05.971 20. Nyck de Vries NED Alpha Tauri 1:05.971 :05,974

* Fast lap canceled due to exceeding track limits

Starting lineup: 1. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 2. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 3. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 4. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 5. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 6. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 7. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin 8. Nico Hülkenberg GER Haas 9. Pierre Gasly FRA Alpine 10. Alexander Albon THA Williams 11. George Russell GBR Mercedes 12. Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine 13. Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren 14. Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo 15. Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull 16. Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 17. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 18. Logan Sargeant USA Williams 19. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas 20. Nyck de Vries NED Alpha Tauri

